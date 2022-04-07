Pindula

 +
 
'''Tinashe Magacha''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] gospel musician.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
Tinashe is the younger brother of gospel musician [[Sebastian Magacha]].<ref name="herald">Winsetone Antonio [http://www.herald.co.zw/skys-the-limit-for-sabha/ Sky's the limit for Sabha], ''The Herald'', Published: July 12, 2012, Retrieved: April 15, 2015</ref>
 +
 
 +
===Age===
 +
 
 +
Tinashe Magacha was born on 23 December.<ref name="FB">[https://m.facebook.com/TinasheMagachaOfficial/posts/3572778356131807 Tinashe Magacha], ''Facebook'', Published: December 23, 2020, Retrieved: April 7, 2022</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
His first single ''Weminana'' received less attention. Tinashe Magacha is well known for his single ''Pikicha'' which did well on Zimbabwean radio stations.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 
 +
Tinashe Magacha is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

Tinashe is the younger brother of gospel musician Sebastian Magacha.[1]

Age

Tinashe Magacha was born on 23 December.[2]

Career

His first single Weminana received less attention. Tinashe Magacha is well known for his single Pikicha which did well on Zimbabwean radio stations.


References

  1. Winsetone Antonio Sky's the limit for Sabha, The Herald, Published: July 12, 2012, Retrieved: April 15, 2015
  2. Tinashe Magacha, Facebook, Published: December 23, 2020, Retrieved: April 7, 2022


