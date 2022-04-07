|
'''Tinashe Magacha''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] gospel musician.
'''Tinashe Magacha''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] gospel musician.
==Background==
==Background==
Tinashe is the younger brother of gospel musician [[Sebastian Magacha]].
Tinashe is the younger brother of gospel musician [[Sebastian Magacha]].
==Career==
==Career==
His first single ''Weminana'' received less attention.
His first single ''Weminana'' received less attention.
