

Tinashe Maphosa is the husband of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. Maphosa is based in the United States of America.

Background

Children

He has stepdaughters Felisha and Tanatswa who are his wife Mai Titi's children from her previous relationships.

Age

While his exact age is unknown, Tinashe Maphosa was born on 2 July.[1]

Marriage To Mai Titi

Tinashe Maphosa and Mai Titi exchanged vows on 28 November 2021 in the United States of America. Below is a video of the couple exchanging vows:

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Mai_Titi_and_Tinashe_Maphosa_exchanging_vows.mp4 Mai Titi and Tinashe Maphosa exchanging vows

On 14 December 2021, Tinashe Maphosa paid lobola for Mai Titi at her parents' home in Budiriro. Tinashe reportedly paid US$15 000 cash, clothes worth US$1500 and groceries worth more than US$1000. He also promised to clear part of the Rusambo charged US$18 000.[2]

The occasion was graced by Madam Boss who was also part of the Roora Squad.

View pictures of the Roora ceremony below:

Madam Boss (left), Tinashe (middle) and Mai Titi (right)

Mai Titi (left), Madam Boss (standing) and Tinashe (right)

Mai Titi and Madam Boss

Mai Titi's Roora Squad

Mai Titi (right) and husband wearing African attire

Banner announcing Mai Titi's roora

Wedding

On 9 April 2022, Tinashe Maphosa and Mai Titi had their wedding ceremony at Royal Gates in Chisipite, Harare. Only 400 guests were invited while the majority watched the wedding via live streaming.

The couple had a 16-member bridal team which included Natalie Mhandu, Diana Samkange, Faith Candy, Vimbai Kanyanda and Roselyne Nyika. Diana and Vimbai returned on the line-up as they once were bridesmaids at Mai Titi's first wedding. They invited Mathias Mhere, Jonah Chivasa, Tryson Chimbetu, Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo, Sulumani Chimbetu and South African Kelly Khumalo to perform.

The wedding's colour themes were white, gold, royal blue and sky blue. Mai Titi's first gown was designed in Turkey and according to her was a Vera Wang which cost US$4 000 and took 14 days to order and ship to Zimbabwe. Her second dress was designed by Zimbabwean designer Tapfumaneyi Munenge affectionately known as Coco.

The photography and filming were done by Printzone Multimedia while fashion wear retailer Jan Jam was part of the sponsors. Mai Titi revealed that her wedding rings cost US$3,500 while Maphosa’s was US$1,200. Mai Titi’s bouquet was designed by her mother Esther Murata.[3]

Mai TT arrived at the venue in a helicopter, in the company of her two children. Mai Titi and Tinashe Maphosa received cash from the guests including a honeymoon ticket to the Maldives from Zodwa Mkandla.[4]

Pictures=

Tinashe Maphosa in tears

Mai TT arriving at the venue in a helicopter

Tinashe Maphosa and Mai Titi exchanging vows

Tinashe and wife Mai Titi