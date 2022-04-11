Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Maphosa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Tinashe Maphosa <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:59, 11 April 2022
|Tinashe Maphosa
|Residence
|Indio Hills, California, United States
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Home town
|Harare
|Spouse(s)
|Mai Titi
|Children
|Felisha, Tanatswa
|Website
|www
Tinashe Maphosa is the husband of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. Maphosa is based in the United States of America.
Background
Children
He has stepdaughters Felisha and Tanatswa who are his wife Mai Titi's children from her previous relationships.
Age
While his exact age is unknown, Tinashe Maphosa was born on 2 July.[1]
Marriage To Mai Titi
Tinashe Maphosa and Mai Titi exchanged vows on 28 November 2021 in the United States of America. Below is a video of the couple exchanging vows:
On 14 December 2021, Tinashe Maphosa paid lobola for Mai Titi at her parents' home in Budiriro. Tinashe reportedly paid US$15 000 cash, clothes worth US$1500 and groceries worth more than US$1000. He also promised to clear part of the Rusambo charged US$18 000.[2]
The occasion was graced by Madam Boss who was also part of the Roora Squad.
View pictures of the Roora ceremony below:
Wedding
On 9 April 2022, Tinashe Maphosa and Mai Titi had their wedding ceremony at Royal Gates in Chisipite, Harare. Only 400 guests were invited while the majority watched the wedding via live streaming.
The couple had a 16-member bridal team which included Natalie Mhandu, Diana Samkange, Faith Candy, Vimbai Kanyanda and Roselyne Nyika. Diana and Vimbai returned on the line-up as they once were bridesmaids at Mai Titi's first wedding. They invited Mathias Mhere, Jonah Chivasa, Tryson Chimbetu, Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo, Sulumani Chimbetu and South African Kelly Khumalo to perform.
The wedding's colour themes were white, gold, royal blue and sky blue. Mai Titi's first gown was designed in Turkey and according to her was a Vera Wang which cost US$4 000 and took 14 days to order and ship to Zimbabwe. Her second dress was designed by Zimbabwean designer Tapfumaneyi Munenge affectionately known as Coco.
The photography and filming were done by Printzone Multimedia while fashion wear retailer Jan Jam was part of the sponsors. Mai Titi revealed that her wedding rings cost US$3,500 while Maphosa’s was US$1,200. Mai Titi’s bouquet was designed by her mother Esther Murata.[3]
Mai TT arrived at the venue in a helicopter, in the company of her two children. Mai Titi and Tinashe Maphosa received cash from the guests including a honeymoon ticket to the Maldives from Zodwa Mkandla.[4]
Pictures=
References
- ↑ Tinashe Maphosa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 11, 2022
- ↑ Arron Nyamayaro, US$15k lobola for Mai TT, H-Metro, Published: December 15, 2021, Retrieved: December 24, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Everything you need to know about Mai Titi’s wedding, The Herald, Published: April 9, 2022, Retrieved: April 11, 2022
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Mai Titi’s wedding lives to its billing, The Herald, Published: April 11, 2022, Retrieved: April 11, 2022