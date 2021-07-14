Pindula

Tinashe Mugabe

Tinashe Mugabe is a Zimbabwean television personality and host of the television show The Closure DNA Show.

Career

Mugabe is the principal consultant at Global DNA Zimbabwe.[1] Mugabe co-founded Global DNA Zimbabwe together with Dr Enock Sithole and Mr Trust Maanda.[2]

References

  1. VANESSA GONYE, DNA show to premiere on small screen, NewsDay, Published: December 4, 2020, Retrieved: July 14, 2021
  2. Robin Muchetu, Free DNA testing in Bulawayo, Sunday News, Published: August 27, 2017, Retrieved: July 14, 2021
