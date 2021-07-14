|description= Tinashe Mugabe is a Zimbabwean television personality and host of the television show The Closure DNA Show.

[[File:Tinashe Mugabe.jpg|thumb|Tinashe Mugabe]] '''Tinashe Mugabe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] radio and television personality and host of the television show ''[[The Closure DNA Show]]''. Before appearing on [[ZBC]] TV Mugabe was a co-host on Tilder Live Show on [[Star FM]] radio

Career

Mugabe is the principal consultant at Global DNA Zimbabwe.[1] Mugabe co-founded Global DNA Zimbabwe together with Dr Enock Sithole and Mr Trust Maanda.[2]