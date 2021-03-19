Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Mutarisi"

Pindula

Tinashe started off with a run-down paint company branch in 2006 at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in [[Chitungwiza]] and grew Nash Paints to become a respected brand, in the process winning numerous accolades.
Tinashe Mutarisi
Tinashe-Mutarisi.jpg
Occupation
  • Businessman
  • CEO



Tinashe Mutarisi is a Zimbabwean businessman and the chief executive officer of Nash Paints a fast-growing indigenous paint company.[1].


Background

Tinashe started off with a run-down paint company branch in 2006 at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza and grew Nash Paints to become a respected brand, in the process winning numerous accolades.

Awards

  • Top Business Leader of the Year — Paint and Construction industry - 2016
  • Zimbabwe Top Businessman of the Year
  • Top leadership Excellence Award

References

  1. [1], Mutarisi: The man behind the success story of Nash Paints, Published: June 1 2016 , Retrieved: 23 Feb 2018
