Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Mutarisi"

==Background==
==Awards==
Latest revision as of 17:15, 19 March 2021
|Tinashe Mutarisi
|Occupation
Tinashe Mutarisi is a Zimbabwean businessman and the chief executive officer of Nash Paints a fast-growing indigenous paint company.[1].
Background
Tinashe started off with a run-down paint company branch in 2006 at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza and grew Nash Paints to become a respected brand, in the process winning numerous accolades.
Awards
- Top Business Leader of the Year — Paint and Construction industry - 2016
- Zimbabwe Top Businessman of the Year
- Top leadership Excellence Award