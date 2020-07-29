Difference between revisions of "Tinaye Chigudu"
Tinaye Chigudu is a former governor.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Tinaye Chigudu was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
Tinaye Chigudu, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He has been awarded 3 separate loans amounting to US$435,647.00.
