Difference between revisions of "Tinevimbo Chimbetete"

Tinevimbo David Chimbetete is a Zimbabwean musician and former television presenter. He rose to prominence whilst presenting Star Kidz together with Makanaka Wakatama. In music circles he is known as Tulk Munny.

Background

He was born in September 1990 in Harare as the last born in a family of four children.

His late brother Moses motivated him to get into music since he used to hang around with musicians and celebrities who include Chiwoniso Maraire and Andy Brown. Moses was the second born in Chimbetete's family. He has a brother named Jack who is based in the United States. Together with Jack, who is the third born in their family, Tinevimbo runs a production company that does adverts, documentaries, and television shows.

Tinevimbo's mother is a teacher by profession and once taught at Blakiston Primary School.[1]

Education

He attended Blakiston Primary and St Johns Emerald Hill School. Whilst in primary school, Tinevimbo joined the Children Performing Arts Workshop (CHIPAWO) as a dancer. [1]

Career As Kidznet Presenter

Chimbetete was discovered by Kidznet creator Daniel Sango who had helped him create one set for CHIPAWO media. He was discovered while doing a rehearsal together with Simba Jenje at Chipawo for auditions for a news bulletin show for the organisation.[1]

He left ZBC in mid-2006 after Makanaka fell pregnant at the age of 15, when she was doing Form 3, which saw her leaving the show.[2]

Music Career

Chimbetete recorded songs as a teenager using the moniker DVD which is short for David, his middle name when he produced a track called I Think About You. [2]

He later changed his name to Tulk Munny. He released his debut album titled “Chepa Jecha” in 2016. In 2017 he released an album with award-winning producer Take Fizzo titled Gwanda Rulez.[1]