Difference between revisions of "Tinevimbo Maposa"

In July 2018, Tinevimbo Maposa was elected to Ward 21 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5309 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 21 Bulawayo Municipality with 5309 votes, beating Edward Makumbe of Zanu PF with 2297 votes, Nyasha Muvhunwa of MDC-T with 716 votes, Otilia Sibanda of PRC with 564 votes, Morgan Magarasei of ZDU with 243 votes, Thulani Nyathi of ZIPP with 183 votes, Hardson Tondobva or MRP with 171 votes and Wellington Moyo of NAPDR with 146 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020