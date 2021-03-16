Difference between revisions of "Tinevimbo Maposa"

In July 2018, Tinevimbo Maposa was elected to Ward 21 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5309 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Bulawayo Municipality with 5309 votes, beating Edward Makumbe of Zanu PF with 2297 votes, Nyasha Muvhunwa of MDC-T with 716 votes, Otilia Sibanda of PRC with 564 votes, Morgan Magarasei of ZDU with 243 votes, Thulani Nyathi of ZIPP with 183 votes, Hardson Tondobva or MRP with 171 votes and Wellington Moyo of NAPDR with 146 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

