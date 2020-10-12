Kadewere has been capped for the Zimbabwe under-17, under-20 and under-23 teams. He captained the Zimbabwe under-20 team at the COSAFA under-20 Youth Championships which were held in Lesotho in 2013.<ref name="Southern">Henry Mhara, [http://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/12/03/young-warriors-search-glory/ Young Warriors search for glory], ''Southern Eye'', Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: August 7, 2015</ref> He was also Under-17 captain in 2012.<ref name="Southern"/> He is a member of the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team]] and was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

Tinotenda first played for [[Prince Edward High School]] before his scoring prowess got him noticed by [[Harare City Football Club]], which he joined in 2014.<ref name="News"/>

Tinotenda Kadewere was born on 5 January 1996.<ref name="Premier">[http://www.premierleague.co.zw/clubs/harare-city Harare City Retainers List], ''Zimbabwe Premier League'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 6, 2015</ref> His father [[Onias Kadewere]] died of heart failure in January 2015.<ref name="Sports">[http://sportszone.co.zw/?p=5104 Tino dedicates goal to his late father], ''SportsZone'', Published: April 23, 2015, Retrieved: August 6, 2015</ref> As a result Kadewere took over the running of Highfield Soccer Academy which his father formed in the 90s.<ref name="Gemazo">[https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?id=342778775741540&story_fbid=984422668243811 Kadewere takes over academy], ''Gemazo Magazine'', Published: April 28, 2015, Retrieved: August 7, 2015</ref>

'''Tinotenda Kadewere''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for French giants Lyon and former player of LeHavre Football Club in France and [[Harare City Football Club]]. He plays as a striker. He has been capped for the [[Zimbabwe]] under-17, under-20 and under-23. He has also captained the under-17 and under-20 national sides.

Background

Tinotenda Kadewere was born on 5 January 1996.[1] His father Onias Kadewere died of heart failure in January 2015.[2] As a result Kadewere took over the running of Highfield Soccer Academy which his father formed in the 90s.[3]

Education

Kadewere attended Prince Edward High School.[4]

Career

Tinotenda first played for Prince Edward High School before his scoring prowess got him noticed by Harare City Football Club, which he joined in 2014.[4]

Kadewere has been capped for the Zimbabwe under-17, under-20 and under-23 teams. He captained the Zimbabwe under-20 team at the COSAFA under-20 Youth Championships which were held in Lesotho in 2013.[5] He was also Under-17 captain in 2012.[5] He is a member of the Zimbabwe National Football Team and was part of the team that qualified for the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

In 2014, Kadewere started playing for Harare City F.C. in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, after he had finished playing for his school team. During the first half of the season Kadewere scored 7 goals.

Djurgardens IF

In 2015 Kadewere went for trials with Swedish first division club Djurgardens IF. He also went for trials at French League 2 side Sochaux. After the trials Kadewere opted to join Djurgardens IF. In August 2015, Kadewere joined Djurgardens on loan with an option for the club to sign him permanently on a 4 year contract. He made his debut in August 2015. [6] He left Djugardens IF for France where he signed for LeHavre.





Transfer Rumours

In July 2015 Kadewere was in Sweden undergoing trials that were facilitated by South African academy Diambars in collaboration with his agent Gibson Mahachi. Kadewere reportedly impressed Swedish side Djurgarden when he featured in their friendly against another Swedish side AIK.[7] It was reported that he would undergo more trials in France with French side Sochaux FC until August 2015.[8]

Kadewere chose Swedish club Djurgarden after a two week trial stint with French side Sochaux and negotiations with Harare City Football Club were under way to get the player signed before the Swedish league transfer window closed.[9]

Awards Won

Golden Boot Award and Players' Player of the Tournament- Hammer and Tongues tourney (2013)

