Tino Machakaire was born on 23 November 1981 in [[Bulawayo]].<ref name="Parliament">[https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-machakarika-tinoda HON MACHAKARIKA TINODA], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 8 , 2021</ref><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/moysarzim/status/1463056618602516481 Ministry of Youth,Sport, Arts and Recreation], ''Twitter'', Published: November 23, 2021, Retrieved: November 23 , 2021</ref>

Tinoda Machakaire is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation. He is a member of ZANU-PF.

Background

Tino Machakaire has also been referred to in official government websites and communication as Tinoda Machakarika.

Age

Wife

He is married.[1]

Religion

He is a Christian and a member of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church.[3]

Education

Tino Machakaire did his primary and secondary education in Mashonaland East Province. [3]

General Career

He ventured into carpentry in Harare in 1998. In 1999, he was employed by ZESA as a contract worker in Rusape.

During the Zim-dollar era, Machakaire tried everything to be his own man, including “burning” the Zim dollar for the then scarce US dollar as well as doing cross-border business.

He started off with a single vehicle, ventured into the transport business and acquired several commuter omnibuses that plied the Marange route in Marange in 2003.

Under Cunrode Investments he would import goods for people from South Africa during the Zim-dollar era.[3]

Political Career

Machakaire was first elected into Parliament in the 2018 elections. He was elected Wedza South Member of Parliament.[1]

In November 2019, Machakaire was appointed to deputise in the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry.[4]

Businesses

He owns TinMac Investments which specialises in transporting passengers and goods. He was the head of logistics for Command Agriculture.[1] Machakaire also owns a farm.[5]

He says he registered his company TinMac Investments in 2007 when he acquired his first truck. In 2014 he had 34 state-of-art trucks that delivered goods in and around Southern Africa.[3]

Cars

Rolls Royce

In July 2021, Machakaire splashed US$770,000 on a Rolls Royce Phantom. He reportedly paid GVE London £330,000 for the luxury car and £30,000 for shipping – about US$495,800 in total.

GVE London posted videos on social media confirming that it had shipped the car to a Zimbabwean minister although it did not name Machakaire. Multiple sources identified Machakaire as the owner of the expensive vehicle.

A source at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority estimated duty on the vehicle would be in the region of U$275,000, pushing Machakaire’s total bill to just over US$770,000. When asked about the car, Machakaire said: “I don’t know anything about this story.”[6]

Bank Account Hack

In 2021, Tino Machakaire lost R600 000 after his bank account was hacked.

The thieves also took control of his mobile line and blocked him and gave instructions to companies using the hacked mobile line.

It is alleged that at different intervals, the hackers used the minister’s mobile number to send instructions to his company, Tinmac Motors, to make payments to accounts in South Africa and also instructed some drivers of his fleet of trucks to take up commercial loads to various destinations around the country.

On 11 June 2021, Machakaire told Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) that a team from his company had made a police report and they had some leads on the suspects.[7]

Controversies

Vehicle Importation Scandal

Machakaire was accused of prejudicing the State of thousands of dollars by using letters from the President’s Office to facilitate the importation of vehicles for his personal projects duty-free.

The allegations were made by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s former aide and State House principal director, Douglas Tapfuma, during his trial in March 2020 at Harare Magistrates’ Court.

Tapfuma appeared in court facing charges of criminal abuse office and using his position to buy cars for friends circumventing tax authorities. [8]

In 2019, The Standard reported that Machakaire had been summoned by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after it emerged that he and other businessmen linked to Zanu-PF had allegedly imported over 100 cars duty-free under the pretext that they were meant for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office.

Some of the cars imported by the businessmen were allegedly donated to Zanu PF while others were sold.

Machakaire confirmed that he had been summoned by Zacc but refused to disclose the reasons for the interrogation. He said:

If you are asking about the vehicles, I donated them to the party. That is all I can say. I am not a criminal but a youthful Zanu PF member with businesses.

Covid-19 Battle

In August 2020, Machakaire tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as his premises were disinfected, he broke the news on social media. He was quarantined at his farm.[5]

Philanthropy

In November 2020, Machakaire partnered with Nyaradzo Funeral Service Chief Executive Officer Philip Mataranyika to foot all funeral expenses for late popular comedian Lazarus Boora, widely known as Gringo.[10]