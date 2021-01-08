Tinoda Machakaire is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation. He is a member of ZANU-PF

Age

Tino Machakaire was born on 4 October 1981 in Bulawayo.[2]

Wife

He is married.[2]

Religion

He is a Christian and a member of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church.[1]

Education

Tino Machakaire did his primary and secondary education in Mashonaland East Province. [1]

General Career

He ventured into carpentry in Harare in 1998. In 1999, he was employed by ZESA as a contract worker in Rusape.

During the Zim-dollar era, Machakaire tried everything to be his own man, including “burning” the Zim dollar for the then scarce US dollar as well as doing cross-border business.

He started off with a single vehicle, ventured into the transport business and acquired several commuter omnibuses that plied the Marange route in Marange in 2003.

Under Cunrode Investments he would import goods for people from South Africa during the Zim-dollar era.[1]

Political Career

Machakaire was first elected into Parliament in the 2018 elections. He was elected Wedza South Member of Parliament.[2]

Businesses

He owns TinMac Investments which specialises in transporting passengers and goods. He was the head of logistics for Command Agriculture.[2] Machakaire also owns a farm.[3]

He says he registered his company TinMac Investments in 2007 when he acquired his first truck. In 2014 he had 34 state-of-art trucks that delivered goods in and around Southern Africa.[1]

Controversies

Vehicle Importation Scandal

Machakaire was accused of prejudicing the State of thousands of dollars by using letters from the President’s Office to facilitate the importation of vehicles for his personal projects duty-free.

The allegations were made by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s former aide and State House principal director, Douglas Tapfuma, during his trial in March 2020 at Harare Magistrates’ Court.

Tapfuma appeared in court facing charges of criminal abuse office and using his position to buy cars for friends circumventing tax authorities. [4]

In 2019, The Standard reported that Machakaire had been summoned by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after it emerged that he and other businessmen linked to Zanu-PF had allegedly imported over 100 cars duty-free under the pretext that they were meant for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office.

Some of the cars imported by the businessmen were allegedly donated to Zanu PF while others were sold.

Machakaire confirmed that he had been summoned by Zacc but refused to disclose the reasons for the interrogation. He said:

If you are asking about the vehicles, I donated them to the party. That is all I can say. I am not a criminal but a youthful Zanu PF member with businesses.

Awards & Honours

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Manicaland Province Businessperson of the year (2014) first runner-up accolade.[1]

Covid-19 Battle

In August 2020, Machakaire tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as his premises were disinfected, he broke the news on social media. He was quarantined at his farm.[3]

Philanthropy

In November 2020, Machakaire partnered with Nyaradzo Funeral Service Chief Executive Officer Philip Mataranyika to foot all funeral expenses for late popular comedian Lazarus Boora, widely known as Gringo.[6]

