Difference between revisions of "Tinodiwa Makoni"

From Pindula
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
m
 
Line 104: Line 104:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Comic Book Writers]]

Latest revision as of 11:46, 14 September 2020

Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
Occupation
  • Comic Book Artist
  • Illustrator
Known forCo-founding Comexposed
Websitecomexposed.com

Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni is a creative artist, entrepreneur and co-founder of Comexposed, the Zimbabwe Comic-book and Digital Arts Convention and Makanimation Creative Studio. Makoni who, with his partner, Eugene Ramirez Mapondera established Comexposed, a platform to showcase the work of African comics and digital artists.

Achievements

Makoni is a YALI fellow.






References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tinodiwa_Makoni&oldid=92343"