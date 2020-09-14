Difference between revisions of "Tinodiwa Makoni"
|Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
|Occupation
|Known for
|Co-founding Comexposed
|Website
|comexposed
Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni is a creative artist, entrepreneur and co-founder of Comexposed, the Zimbabwe Comic-book and Digital Arts Convention and Makanimation Creative Studio. Makoni who, with his partner, Eugene Ramirez Mapondera established Comexposed, a platform to showcase the work of African comics and digital artists.
Achievements
Makoni is a YALI fellow.