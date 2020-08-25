Difference between revisions of "Tinofara Hove"

He represented [[Farai Jere]] in his case where he is being accused of defrauding ZESA in a contract where he was supposed to supply prepaid meters to the electricity provider in Zimbabwe.<ref name="herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/jere-denies-charges-in-bail-bid/], ''The Herald, Published: 25 August, 2020, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>

Tinofara was part of the [[Zimbabwe Football Association]] electoral committee which was headed by former judge president of the Labour Court, Justice [[Sello Nare]]. The committee was set up to discuss the 5 December 2015 elections roadmap following the dissolution of the Zifa board by the association’s councilors at the extraordinary meeting of 3 October 2015 at [[Prince Edward High School]].<ref name="chronicle"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/nominations-for-zifa-president-elections-open/], ''Chronicle, Published: 12 October, 2015, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>

Tinofara Kudakwashe Hove is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a partner at TK Hove and Partners Legal Practitioners.

Career

He represented Farai Jere in his case where he is being accused of defrauding ZESA in a contract where he was supposed to supply prepaid meters to the electricity provider in Zimbabwe.[2]

Criminal Charges

Harare lawyer, Tinofara Hove, who faced allegations of stealing and converting to his own use more than R38 000 (Z$29,8 million) belonging to a client was further remanded out of custody to 11 October 2004 when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Ms Memory Chigwaza. Allegations against him were that on 31 March 2004 he sold a Toyota Corolla vehicle to a Mr Thomas Ziwachi. On 20 April 2004, Mr Ziwachi was involved in an accident with a car belonging to a South African company, Dolcre Foods Ingredients, along the Harare-Beitbridge Road.

Since the change of ownership had not yet been effected, Mr Ziwachi sought assistance from Hove to help him claim compensation from the South African company. The company accepted liability and agreed to pay for the damage to Mr Ziwachi's car through their insurers, Holand Insurance. Hove was allegedly paid $1,5 million to assist in processing the claim and on 13 July 2004, the accused received confirmation from Holand Insurance that they had deposited R38 041,02 in his Barclays Bank account.

On 14 July 2004, it is alleged, Hove withdrew $26,6 million, which he converted to his own use. Shortly afterwards, he withdrew another $500 000. When Mr Ziwachi contacted the South African insurance company, he was told the money had already been sent to him. It was then he went to Hove to ask for his money. Hove wrote Mr Ziwachi a post-dated cheque with a face value of $25,9 million. As a result, Mr Ziwachi could not cash the cheque. According to the State, Hove had also deducted a further $4 million, which he claimed was for his services.[3]









