Difference between revisions of "Tinomudaishe Chinyoka"

Chinyoka was also shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/10/12/jessie-majome-and-10-others-shortlisted-for-prosecutor-general-interviews/ Jessie Majome And 10 Others Shortlisted For Prosecutor General Public Interviews ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 12 Oct 2018, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018''</ref>.
==Reasons for joining Zanu-PF==
Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of Zanu-PF.In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat[1] and lost to Joana Mamombe.
Chinyoka was also shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.[2].
Chinyoka is from Mberengwa District (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.
Reasons for joining Zanu-PF
Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the MDC-T. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted.[3].
References
- ↑ Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation, Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018
- ↑ Jessie Majome And 10 Others Shortlisted For Prosecutor General Public Interviews ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 12 Oct 2018, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018
- ↑ Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation, Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018