Difference between revisions of "Tinomudaishe Chinyoka"

Chinyoka is from '''Mberengwa District''' (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of Zanu-PF.In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat[1] and lost to Joana Mamombe.

Chinyoka was also shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.[2].

Reasons for joining Zanu-PF

Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the MDC-T. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted.[3].



