Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the [[MDC-T]]. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted.<ref name="zim"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_chinyoka-joins-zanu-pf-eyes-majome-seat/?fb_source=pubv1 Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation],'' Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018''</ref>.
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Lawyers]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of Zanu-PF.In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat[1] and lost to Joana Mamombe.
Chinyoka was also shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.[2].
Chinyoka is from Mberengwa District (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.
Reasons for joining Zanu-PF
Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the MDC-T. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted.[3].
Petrotrade Board Appointment
In June 2021, Chinyoka was appointed to the new board for Petrotrade which had operated for five years without the governing board. The board was appointed in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31.
Chinyoka was appointed chairperson of the board. Other people who were appointed together with Chinyoka were Simbarashe Mhuriro, Zanele Dube as Chinyoka's deputy, Gladys Mumhure, Lilian Timveos, Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.[4]
References
- ↑ Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation, Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018
- ↑ Jessie Majome And 10 Others Shortlisted For Prosecutor General Public Interviews ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 12 Oct 2018, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018
- ↑ Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation, Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018
- ↑ Talent Bope, Gvt appoints Petrotrade board, The Herald, Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: June 4, 2021