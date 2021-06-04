|description= Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of Zanu-PF. In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat and lost to Joana Mamombe.

Chinyoka was appointed chairperson of the board. Other people who were appointed together with Chinyoka were [[Simbarashe Mhuriro]], Zanele Dube as Chinyoka's deputy, Gladys Mumhure, [[Lilian Timveos]], Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.<ref name="Hera">Talent Bope, [https://www.herald.co.zw/gvt-appoints-petrotrade-board/ Gvt appoints Petrotrade board], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: June 4, 2021</ref>

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of Zanu-PF.In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat[1] and lost to Joana Mamombe.

Chinyoka was also shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.[2].

Chinyoka is from Mberengwa District (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.

Reasons for joining Zanu-PF

Petrotrade Board Appointment

