Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the [[MDC-T]]. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted.<ref name="zim"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_chinyoka-joins-zanu-pf-eyes-majome-seat/?fb_source=pubv1 Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation],'' Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018''</ref>.

Chinyoka was appointed chairperson of the board. Other people who were appointed together with Chinyoka were [[Simbarashe Mhuriro]], Zanele Dube as Chinyoka's deputy, Gladys Mumhure, [[Lilian Timveos]], Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.<ref name="Hera">Talent Bope, [https://www.herald.co.zw/gvt-appoints-petrotrade-board/ Gvt appoints Petrotrade board], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: June 4, 2021</ref>

Chinyoka was appointed chairperson of the board. Other people who were appointed together with Chinyoka were [[Simbarashe Mhuriro]], Zanele Dube as Chinyoka's deputy, Gladys Mumhure, [[Lilian Timveos]], Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.<ref name="Hera">Talent Bope, [https://www.herald.co.zw/gvt-appoints-petrotrade-board/ Gvt appoints Petrotrade board], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: June 4, 2021</ref>

Chinyoka was one of three lawyers shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in November 2018 .<ref name=" ZL ">[https://www. zimlive .com/ 2019 / 01/23/mnangagwa-disregards - jsc - controversially - picks - hodzi - as - prosecutor-general / Mnangagwa disregards JSC , controversially picks Hodzi as Prosecutor General ], '' ZimLive'' , Published : January 23, 2019, Retrieved : March 2, 2022 </ref>

Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the [[MDC-T]]. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted .<ref name=" zim "> [https://www. zimbabwesituation .com/ news / zimsit_chinyoka - joins - zanu - pf - eyes - majome - seat / ?fb_source=pubv1 Chinyoka joins Zanu PF , eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation ],'' Zimbabwe Situation , published : 23 Oct 2013 , retrieved : 12 Oct 2018'' </ref> .

He qualified as a lawyer at the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. While at the University of Zimbabwe, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka was a student activist, who once led the university’s Student Representative Council.<ref name="TI">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2018/10/19/pg-interviews-set- for- next-month/ PG interviews set for next month], ''The Independent'', Published: October 19, 2018, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

Chinyoka is from '''Mberengwa District''' (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.

Chinyoka is from '''Mberengwa District''' (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.

In 2018, Chinyoka was shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/10/12/jessie-majome-and-10-others-shortlisted-for-prosecutor-general-interviews/ Jessie Majome And 10 Others Shortlisted For Prosecutor General Public Interviews ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 12 Oct 2018, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018''</ref>.

Chinyoka was also shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/10/12/jessie-majome-and-10-others-shortlisted-for-prosecutor-general-interviews/ Jessie Majome And 10 Others Shortlisted For Prosecutor General Public Interviews ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 12 Oct 2018, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018''</ref>.

'''Tinomudaishe Chinyoka''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of [[Zanu-PF]].In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat<ref name="Zimbabwean situation "> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_chinyoka-joins-zanu-pf-eyes-majome-seat/?fb_source=pubv1 Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation],'' Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018''</ref> and lost to [[Joana Mamombe]].

'''Tinomudaishe Chinyoka''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of [[Zanu-PF]].In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat<ref name="Zimbabwean situation "> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_chinyoka-joins-zanu-pf-eyes-majome-seat/?fb_source=pubv1 Chinyoka joins Zanu PF, eyes Majome seat - Zimbabwe Situation],'' Zimbabwe Situation, published: 23 Oct 2013, retrieved: 12 Oct 2018''</ref> and lost to [[Joana Mamombe]].

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of Zanu-PF.In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat[1] and lost to Joana Mamombe.

In 2018, Chinyoka was shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.[2].

Chinyoka is from Mberengwa District (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.

Education

He qualified as a lawyer at the University of Zimbabwe. While at the University of Zimbabwe, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka was a student activist, who once led the university’s Student Representative Council.[3]

Career

Chinyoka was one of three lawyers shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in November 2018.[4]

Petrotrade Board Appointment

In June 2021, Chinyoka was appointed to the new board for Petrotrade which had operated for five years without the governing board. The board was appointed in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31.

Chinyoka was appointed chairperson of the board. Other people who were appointed together with Chinyoka were Simbarashe Mhuriro, Zanele Dube as Chinyoka's deputy, Gladys Mumhure, Lilian Timveos, Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.[5]

Reasons for joining Zanu-PF

Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the MDC-T. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted.[6].