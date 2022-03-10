On 9 March 2022, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka was part of the Petrotrade Board of Directors that was suspended by Energy Minister [[Soda Zhemu]] pending investigations into matters of corporate governance.<ref name="NP">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/03/10/energy-minister-suspends-entire-petrotrade-board-of-directors/ Energy Minister Suspends Entire Petrotrade Board Of Directors], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 10, 2022, Retrieved: March 10, 2022</ref>

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is a Zimbabwean lawyer, former student leader and a member of Zanu-PF.In 2018 he contested for the Harare West parliamentary seat[1] and lost to Joana Mamombe.

In 2018, Chinyoka was shortlisted for the Prosecutor General public interviews.[2].

Chinyoka is from Mberengwa District (Mberengwa North Constituency) in the Midlands Province.

Education

He qualified as a lawyer at the University of Zimbabwe. While at the University of Zimbabwe, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka was a student activist, who once led the university’s Student Representative Council.[3]

Career

Chinyoka was one of three lawyers shortlisted for the post of Prosecutor General in November 2018.[4]

Petrotrade Board Appointment

In June 2021, Chinyoka was appointed to the new board for Petrotrade which had operated for five years without the governing board. The board was appointed in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31.

Chinyoka was appointed chairperson of the board. Other people who were appointed together with Chinyoka were Simbarashe Mhuriro, Zanele Dube as Chinyoka's deputy, Gladys Mumhure, Lilian Timveos, Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada, Godfrey Ncube and Dakarai Mukuku.[5]

On 9 March 2022, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka was part of the Petrotrade Board of Directors that was suspended by Energy Minister Soda Zhemu pending investigations into matters of corporate governance.[6]

Reasons for joining Zanu-PF

Chinyoka claimed that he joined Zanu-PF because he was not impressed by the MDC-T. He said that the mistakes and blunderings of the leadership started to shake his faith in their claim to be a Movement, to be Democratic or the harbinger of whatever Change we supposedly wanted.[7].