Tino Katsande left ZiFM Stereo for the second time after she fell pregnant with her second son. At the time she was presenting the show called ''Formation'' which aired on Sunday nights. She said she had to stop the late-night shift and when she gave birth, she decided to leave radio presenting for a while so she could focus on raising her newborn baby Yambuko.

It was reported that Katsande was rehired by Zifm stereo in 2018 and would be hosting a show called 'Formation' on Sunday. She said

In January 2014, Katsande again came up in the open to reveal that she suffers from endometriosis which causes infertility. Katsande said by coming out in the open, she wanted to inspire and perhaps save a life in the process.<ref>Silence Charumbira, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/01/15/tinopona-katsande-reveals-infertility/ Tinopona Katsande reveals infertility], 'NewsDay', Published: 15 Jan 2014, Retrieved: 22 Apr 2014</ref> However, just 20 months later, she would give birth to a bouncing baby boy despite previously being advised she could not have children.<ref name="FBBirthOfSon">Tinopona Katsande, [https://www.facebook.com/tinoponamapereke.katsande/posts/880734691964217?pnref=story At 5:03am yesterday morning], ''Tinopona Katsande Facebook Profile'', Published: 30 Sep 2015, Retrieved: 30 Sep 2015</ref>

Tinopona 'Tin Tin' Katsande is a popular Zimbabwean actress, radio and television personality. She rose to national stardom when she featured in the soapie Studio 263 in the early 2000s playing the role of 'Joyce Huni'. She was a disc jockey at ZiFM Stereoand was dismissed when a sex tape leaked. However in Fenruary 2018 she was rehired by the same radio station. She runs her own NGO called SpeakOut-Handinyarare

Background

Tinopona Mapereke Katsande was born on 3 May 1979 in Mutoko, Zimbabwe and grew up on her father's farm.[1]

She once married to former Zimbabwe Saints Board of Trustees secretary and Bulawayo businessman Sakhiwe 'Sakhi' Ndlovu.[2]

Parents

Tinopona Katsande's father Samson who was Chief Nyamukoho died on 19 February 2021.

He was one of Zimbabwe’s first black millionaire businessmen. Chief Nyamukoho owned the whole of modern-day Westgate. His business trading name was Mapereke and he owned more than 50 properties across Zimbabwe. Some of the properties he owned include:

Chitangazi Clinic Farm

Mapereke Farmer’s shop

Mapereke Children’s Ministries

Chitora Farm and

Murewa Complex[3]

Siblings

Tinopona Katsande is the last born in her family and her siblings include; Rukariro who was seconded as the acting Chief Nyamukoho after Government declared Samson Katsande incapacitated to stand as chief because he was suffering from dementia. [3]

Marriage To Virimai Chigariro

She married Virimai Chigariro in 2015 and the two have a son, Yambuko NokutendaIshe.

In 2016 there were reports that her marriage to Virimai Chigariro was on the verge of collapse after she served her husband Virimai Chigariro with a peace order protection on 20 May 2016. The peace order protection was served under case number DV909/16 at Helensvale Police Station in Borrowdale, Harare.

A source who spoke to NewsDay said Tinopona Katsande had been suffering silently in an abusive relationship with her husband, where she was physically abused even during her pregnancy.

It is understood she never cried out for help, as she feared public scrutiny and did not want to bring embarrassment to her family.

Speaking through his sister, Ndaka Chigariro, Virimai claimed the two were never married but had a relationship.[4]

Businesses

Eggs: In July 2021, Tinopona Katsande revealed that she was selling eggs.

Education

Tinopona attended Murewa High School, before moving on to Hillcrest College (in Mutare) and then settling at St Johns Emerald Hill.[5] She would then go to California, USA to study and advance her modelling career[1]

Modelling career

She started her career in her teens as a model, having made Miss Mutare in 1997, and then she went on to become a Miss Zimbabwe finalist in that same year.She went to California, USA, to study and furthered her modelling career for 9 years.[1]

Acting career

Upon returning from California in 1999, she got a slot as a television presenter on the Zimbabwe TV breakfast show, AM Zimbabwe which ironically paved way for her acting career. She landed a role as one of the main cast members of the local soap opera, Studio 263, in which she played 'Joyce Huni'.[1]

In 2017, she featured in a drama Kuchina the Genesis which is about four women living in a fictional town called Moonshine where their lives are plagued by crime and sleazy secrets. Katsande played the role of Getty who is bored with her marriage to former car thief and drug lord Lucas and is determined to make serious changes.[6]

Charity Work

Katsande claims she had been involved in helping those in need. In 2013, she was part of the programme, 'Celebrities Combined' which had a mandate to help sick children. The programme involved public personalities in the arts industry and aimed to raise money for those in need of medical assistance.[7]





Domestic Violence

In 2012, Katsande was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend Brian Munjodzi after she paid him a visit one weekend. Munjodzi allegedly pounced on Katsande after she told him that she was tired and wanted to rest. The former went on to pull Katsande's hair, slapping and kicking her on the chest. She allegedly bled from the nose and mouth and sustained serious facial injuries.[8]

The Sextape

In 2012 she made headlines after the tabloid H-Metro leaked her sex tape. It never became clear what the motivation behind the leaking of the sex tape was or who exactly had leaked it. Some even suggested that she had leaked it on purpose in the hopes of gaining the fame which Pokello Nare and Stunner got after their sex tape was leaked. She was suspended in September 2013 by ZiFM Stereo and fired in December of the same year.[9] Dancehall chanter Winky D described the sextape as boring in a song.[10]

Dismissal From ZiFM Stereo

Katsande was fired in 2013 over her leaked sex tape.

Through her lawyer Nunudzai Mitchel Masunda of Scanlen and Holderness, Katsande challenged ZiFM’s decision to fire her over a pornographic video that was shot before her employment.

Masunda argued that Tinopona Katsande was unfairly dismissed because at law the employer could not terminate her on notice, which was not expressly provided for in the contract itself.

In June 2014 an arbitrator Rodgers Matsikidze ruled that Katsande was unlawfully dismissed from employment for misconduct allegedly arising from her leaked pornographic video. He ordered the parties’ to negotiate the damages and back pays if reinstatement was incompatible.[11]

Infertility Revelations

In January 2014, Katsande again came up in the open to reveal that she suffers from endometriosis which causes infertility. Katsande said by coming out in the open, she wanted to inspire and perhaps save a life in the process.[12] However, just 20 months later, she would give birth to a bouncing baby boy despite previously being advised she could not have children.[13]

Being rehired by ZiFM

It was reported that Katsande was rehired by Zifm stereo in 2018 and would be hosting a show called 'Formation' on Sunday. She said

About restoration Five years ago I was fired from my job as a co anchor on the breakfast show on one of Zims biggest commercial radio station for a leaked sex tape that went viral on social media. Albeit I was a victim of #revengeporn , I was one hundred percent responsible for any and all consequences that were to follow. I blamed no one but myself. Yes I had shot the sex tape several years prior to it leaking with my then boyfriend believing Ofcause that it would always remain between just the two of us but things took a wrong turn. I was devastated. I was at the helm of my career then in radio broadcasting earning a handsome salary and loved by all. I was the shining star in my family, the envy of friends and foe alike. I woke up to a new day everyday with zest and compassion knowing I had a responsibility to use the radio platform to brighten up someone’s day. Then the curtain came down. I literally went from hero to zero in the blink of an eye. I lost everything. I lost integrity, I lost my image, I lost my reputation, I lost my pride and ofcause I lost my source of income. I went from eating lavish meals in any restaurant I wanted (usually on someone else’s tab might I add lol. It’s all part of the fame package you see so embrace it when it comes) to eating raw avos from the tree in my back yard because I couldn’t even afford a loaf of bread. Shame and embarrassment ruled my roost for months I shyed away in my bedroom too distraught to even respond to the few family and friends who perpetually reached out to me to help me out where when and how they could. I had hit rock bottom and the only thing I could do was look up, for by HIS GRACE in all the darkness I never forgot that I had an awesome Creator who although seemed silent at the time, I knew HE had not forsaken me. HIS word which I read ferventently reassured me that if I remained steadfast in my faith in HIS work and HIS promises HE would lead me to green pastures again. It took a bit of a while but slowly and speedily I began to pull myself up and out of my self made dungeon. I accepted my reality of the situation then and opened up to getting the help I needed to keep moving forward. I began to live again. I knew no corporate wanted to touch me anymore at that time. I knew getting a gig on any other other radio station was a complete waist of my time at that time regardless how brilliant I was. I knew I had to turn to my other talents that God gave me and other skills I had acquired over the years to find a way to sustain a decent livelihood after all I couldn’t possibilly depend on the kindness of those dear to me to go on for too long. I did hair, I did and taught nails. I started facilitating tv presenting and radio presenting workshops. I turned my backyard into a mini horticulture farm. Slowly but surely things began to fall into place but still…. my heart was broken. All I wanted really was to get back to my radio job that I so loved and cherished. My career in broadcasting was everything to me and EVERYDAY for 5 five years my prayer had something to do with ” Jehovah mundirangarirewo pabasa pangu. Ndidzosereyi to my rightful position”. For five years HE seemed still but I knew HE was not deaf. Along the way attempts were made to get me back on air on several platforms but all turned out futile. I DIDN’T LOOSE HOPE! Today I stand before man in absolute awe of God’s faithfulness to me YET AGAIN. Starting this Sunday the 18th of February 2018 I am back on radio on the same radio station with my own show. Yes my fb friends and family I AM BACK doing what I do best – being a phenomenal vivacious radio presenter. I GOT MY SECOND CHANCE and I’m running with it. Words fail me when I want to thank all you who have stood by me through the ups and downs of it all. Some I know personaly, some only through our unity on this platform and some who have stood quietly but loyally in the terraces. You know who you are I cannot possibly name you one by one , but to each and everyone of you I say THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. As I write this tears of infinitive gratitude are pouring down my cheeks. MWARI wedu wenyasha arambe achikurangarireyi in all you do. Amen To those going through any type of darkness right now please please allow my journey of restoration to be a testimony to you. We ALL faulter ,we are but human , but we ALL have the capacity to rise up again.Never ever count yourself out because of a bad situation you are in. Remain steadfast in your prayer and faith. The world will judge yes and that’s okay but know that the decision comes from above. I’m far from perfect and yes I still err in the rightful path of my CREATOR but I’m a better human being for it. I will continue to try and do what pleases HIM. That’s what lifes about. Just keep aiming to be better and above all never give up in what you want and believe in.

On 19 September 2021, she co-presented The Sunday Brunch with Tonderai Katsande on ZiFM Stereo.[14]

Dumping Friend's Corpse

In June 2020, Tinopona Katsande ferried her close friend’s corpse to her relatives without informing the police.

She hired a taxi to ferry the 45-year-old Rebecca Chinyerere’s body after she collapsed in a bathing room at Katsande's apartment. The matter was reported at Avondale Police Station under RRB number 4381451.

A close family member said Katsande's friend may have died from a cocaine overdose. The source said the late Rebecca was supposed to go for rehabilitation over the issue.[15]

In response, Tinopona Katsande penned a lengthy statement explaining her version of events. The statement read:

It is with pain that I, Tinopona Katsande, write this open presser to clear the air on events surrounding the death my dear friend and confidant, Rebecca Chinyerere (Becky) May the truth I narrate clear my name against all the mudslinging that followed her death. On the night of Tuesday 23 June 2020 my friend Becky collapsed in my bathroom at my house in Avondale and was pronounced dead on arrival at Kensington 24 hour medical emergency Clinic. She was laid to rest in Guruve on Sunday 28th June. May her dear soul rest in peace. My friend Becky had serious medical problems and suffered from severe depression at the which very few people knew about. Only a week before her death she had collapsed while staying at their family home (where she was residing with her brother in Belvedere) and was treated at Parerenyatwa hospital. She had been fighting a drug addiction problem exacerbated by traumatic family relationships and depression. To my knowledge she had abstained from drug intake for sometime and was on a recovery path. Becky contacted me and asked if she could visit for a couple of days with her two kids aged 13 and 3, to get some relief from the family stresses. I went to pick up Becky with the full agreement of her brother. We had so much fun during those two days. On the 2nd day of her visit Becky was taking a shower in my bathroom upstairs. I sent the kids (my 4 year old and Becky’s 3 year old) to get some vasiline from her. They found Becky collapsed in the shower and raised an alarm. I then went upstairs to see what was happening, and to my horror what the children were shouting about was indeed true.

I can never forget the events that followed and that just seem like a long nightmare: I took Becky by taxi to Kensington 24 hour emergency centre where the attending doctor pronounced her dead while she was still in the taxi together with Becky’s two children. We were referred to Parerenyatwa hospital where we waited for 45 minutes in the taxi because Covid 19 protective equipment was still being awaited. With Becky’s phoned having already died the only way to inform her brother was to drive with the corpse and the children to Belvedere. The brother refused to assist, or even to have his wife accompany us back to Pare. Back at Parerenyatwa we finally got the assistance of the doctor and the police post. It was only then that the police spoke to Becky’s brother who finally came over for the statements to be completed. The body was taken to the funeral parlour. Contrary to what the media is saying there were no drugs involved at my house or during the time of her stay with me. A search in my home by 10 police officers found none. The autopsy report states that Becky had an enlarged heart approximately six times the Normal size. I find it disturbing that so many are now coming out of the woodworks, claiming to know and love and raise money for Becky in her death yet were nowhere to be seen when in life she most needed financial assistance, love and non-judgemental care. I am so very angry and totally disgusted at how the tabloid media rushed to publish falsehoods without verifying the facts just because the name Tinopona Katsande can help them sell papers. Finally I am appalled at how Becky’s family would try ” kundipomera mhosva ” I am at total peace with my God and with my friend’s spirit. I’m at peace that my friend spent her last day on this earth in an environment she felt loved unconditionally, where we laughed, ate, danced and sang with our kids. I gave my Becky a place she and her two boys could just relax and be happy even if only for that brief moment. I would like to thank the taxi driver who assisted me throughout this ordeal on the night. To my family who represented me throughout Becky's funeral and who have been standing with me from across the globe I am so grateful, yet again you have proved what it really means to be family. Thank you, guys. And to the family that I have made along the way in my life’s journey, my real friends -” handina kana nemashoko ekukutendai”. You my friends are an immeasurable blessing. Indeed God sent me my fighting angels through you. I love you so. It is well. To Becky’s 3 children, you are not alone ever vana vangu. Nyika inga tarura zvakawanda as it always has, but you know I was your mum then, I am your mum now and I will be your mum forever. You know My heart and home are forever open to you. And to you my dear friend Becky I am devastated that you have left me. But even though I am still distraught I have gathered this little strength to be “that voice ” you always said you most admired about me. You always said that I was a strong woman who stands for those that can’t stand for themselves. The time to tell that truth had to be now or never. To the media it is not ethical to write things without verification with all sides involved in the story and in so doing destroying people’s lives with content that is not representative of all parties.

[16]

Pictures