Difference between revisions of "Tinotenda Mafusire"

In July 2018, Tinotenda Mafusire was elected to Ward 11 Norton Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 1171 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Norton Town Council with 1171 votes, beating Rogers Mukuruva of MDC-Alliance with 924 votes, Eager Vupenyu Takawira, independent with 173 votes, Zvanyadza Chidzidzi of ZIPP with 34 votes and Edna Gogoda, independent with 23 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

