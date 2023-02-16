Tinotenda Muringai is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos Football Club.

Background

Muringai was born on 28 July 2001.[1]

Career

Muringai made his debut for Dynamos in 2019 under head coach Lloyd Chigowe before he subsequently lost his position at full-back to Brandon Mpofu, who arrived from CAPS United.[2]

When Tonderai Ndiraya took over as Dynamos coach, he used Muringai as a makeshift forward.

On 15 February 2023, Dynamos announced they had loaned Muringai to the Mozambican top-flight club UD Songo for a year with an option to extend. Dynamos said:

The club is pleased to confirm the loan of Tinotenda Muringai to UNIAO DISPORTIVA DE SONGO FC (UD Songo) of Mozambique for a year with an option to extend. Muringai is contracted to Dynamos FC till 2024 and both parties mutually agreed on this deal in the best interests of the player. Muringai will use the opportunity to showcase his talent in the CAF Champions League considering the state of international football in our country. We wish Tino well.

