In July 2018, Titus Jonga was elected to Ward 16 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2088 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Bindura RDC with 2088 votes, beating Rigai Chabaya of MDC Alliance with 1123 votes and Chamunorwa Tembo of PRC with 69 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

