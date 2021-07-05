Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu is a Zimbabwean diplomat who served as the country's Air Vice Marshal before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan in 2015.

Background

Titus Mehliswa Abu Basutu was born in Bulawayo.

Age

Abu-Basutu was born on 2 June 1956.[1]

Career

Before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan by Robert Mugabe in 2015, Abu-Basutu was the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Service Personnel and Logistics.[2] He became Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Japan, replacing Stuart Comberbach.

In the controversial 2008 and 2013 elections, he was deployed in Matabeleland South province to drum up support for Mugabe and Zanu PF.