In the controversial 2008 and 2013 elections, he was deployed in Matabeleland South province to drum up support for Mugabe and [[Zanu PF]].<ref name="IZ">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2015/04/07/militarisation-of-foreign-service-continues/ Militarisation of foreign service continues], ''The Independent'', Published: April 7, 2015, Retrieved: July 5, 2021</ref>

Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu is a Zimbabwean diplomat who served as the country's Air Vice Marshal before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan in 2015.

Background

Titus Mehliswa Abu Basutu was born in Bulawayo.

Age

Abu-Basutu was born on 2 June 1956.[1]

Career

Republic of Korea

In 2016, Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye. Abu-Basutu was Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Korea.[2]

Japan

Before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan by Robert Mugabe in 2015, Abu-Basutu was the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Service Personnel and Logistics.[3] He became Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Japan, replacing Stuart Comberbach.

In the controversial 2008 and 2013 elections, he was deployed in Matabeleland South province to drum up support for Mugabe and Zanu PF.[4]

Sanctions

