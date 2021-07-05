Difference between revisions of "Titus Mehliswa Abu-Basutu"
In the controversial 2008 and 2013 elections, he was deployed in Matabeleland South province to drum up support for Mugabe and [[Zanu PF]].<ref name="IZ">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2015/04/07/militarisation-of-foreign-service-continues/ Militarisation of foreign service continues], ''The Independent'', Published: April 7, 2015, Retrieved: July 5, 2021</ref>
Titus Mehliswa Abu Basutu
Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu
June 2, 1956
Bulawayo
Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu is a Zimbabwean diplomat who served as the country's Air Vice Marshal before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan in 2015.
Background
Titus Mehliswa Abu Basutu was born in Bulawayo.
Age
Abu-Basutu was born on 2 June 1956.[1]
Career
Republic of Korea
In 2016, Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye. Abu-Basutu was Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Korea.[2]
Japan
Before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan by Robert Mugabe in 2015, Abu-Basutu was the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Service Personnel and Logistics.[3] He became Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Japan, replacing Stuart Comberbach.
Airforce of Zimbabwe
Sanctions
Titus Mehliswa Abu-Basutu was placed on the list of people closely associated with Robert Mugabe by NewZealand.[5]
References
- ↑ Titus M.J. Abu-Basutu, Japan Times, Published: June 25, 2018, Retrieved: July 5, 2021
- ↑ New Ambassadors to the ROK Present Credentials to President Park Geun-hye, www.mofa.go.kr, Published: Nove,ber 1, 2016, Retrieved: July 5, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Ndlovu, President appoints 3 new ambassadors, The Herald, Published: March 28, 2015, Retrieved: July 5, 2021
- ↑ Militarisation of foreign service continues, The Independent, Published: April 7, 2015, Retrieved: July 5, 2021
- ↑ List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe..., www.immigration.govt.nz, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 5, 2021