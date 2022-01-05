Pindula

Revision as of 10:27, 5 January 2022

Titus G Mukarati was an early nationalist, working in information, and staying with the UANC through 1979 and 1980. He speaks 15 languages.

Personal Details

Born: 1935, Mondoro District (now Mhondoro-Ngezi).
Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of First Chimurenga fighters.
Married, with four children.

School / Education

Attended St Paul’s Musami and Mutama College.

Service / Career

Active in ANC. Imprisoned without trail after party banned in 1959.
1961 - Obtained BSc in Journalism in Yugoslavia.
Returned, arrested, detained at Whw Wha.
Released, edited Africa Sun, mouthpiece of PCC. 1964, paper banned. He was arrested and detained.
1971 - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District.
Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC.
Elected to the House of Assembly, UANC, 1979 and 1980.

