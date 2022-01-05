Difference between revisions of "Titus Mukarati"
'''Born''': '''1935''',
'''Born''': '''1935''', [[]]. <br/>
Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of [[First Chimurenga]] fighters. <br/>
Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of [[First Chimurenga]] fighters. <br/>
Married, with four children. <br/>
Married, with four children. <br/>
Attended St
Attended St Musamiand Mutama College. <br/>
'''1971''' - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District. <br/>
'''1971''' - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District. <br/>
Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC. <br/>
Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC. <br/>
Elected, UANC, '''1979''' and '''1980'''.
Elected , UANC, '''1979''' and '''1980'''.
Titus G Mukarati was an early nationalist, working in information, and staying with the UANC through 1979 and 1980. He speaks 15 languages.
Personal Details
Born: 1935, Mondoro District (now Mhondoro-Ngezi).
Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of First Chimurenga fighters.
Married, with four children.
School / Education
Attended St Paul’s Musami and Mutama College.
Service / Career
Active in ANC. Imprisoned without trail after party banned in 1959.
1961 - Obtained BSc in Journalism in Yugoslavia.
Returned, arrested, detained at Whw Wha.
Released, edited Africa Sun, mouthpiece of PCC. 1964, paper banned. He was arrested and detained.
1971 - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District.
Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC.
Elected to the House of Assembly, UANC, 1979 and 1980.