* '''1963''' - Edited ''Zimbabwe Sun''.
* '''1971''' - Joined ANC. Organising Secretary Mondoro District, Organising Secretary Mashonaland South, UANC.
* '''1979''' - Elected, [[House of Assembly]], Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, UANC.
* '''1980''' - Elected, [[House of Assembly]], Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, UANC. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>
  
 
Titus G Mukarati was an early nationalist, working in information, and staying with the UANC through 1979 and 1980. He speaks 15 languages.

  • 1963 - Edited Zimbabwe Sun.
  • 1971 - Joined ANC. Organising Secretary Mondoro District, Organising Secretary Mashonaland South, UANC.
  • 1979 - Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, UANC.
  • 1980 - Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, UANC. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 1935, Mondoro District (now Mhondoro-Ngezi).
Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of First Chimurenga fighters.
Married, with four children.

School / Education

Attended St Paul’s Musami and Mutama College.

Service / Career

Active in ANC. Imprisoned without trail after party banned in 1959.
1961 - Obtained BSc in Journalism in Yugoslavia.
Returned, arrested, detained at Wha Wha.
Released, edited Africa Sun, mouthpiece of PCC. 1964, paper banned. He was arrested and detained.
1971 - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District.
Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC.
Elected to the House of Assembly, UANC, 1979 and 1980.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
