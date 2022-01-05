* '''1980''' - Elected, [[House of Assembly ]], Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, UANC. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

* '''1980''' - Elected, [[House of Asembly ]], Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, UANC. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

Titus G Mukarati was an early nationalist, working in information, and staying with the UANC through 1979 and 1980. He speaks 15 languages.

Personal Details

Born: 1935, Mondoro District (now Mhondoro-Ngezi).

Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of First Chimurenga fighters.

Married, with four children.



School / Education

Attended St Paul’s Musami and Mutama College.



Service / Career

Active in ANC. Imprisoned without trail after party banned in 1959.

1961 - Obtained BSc in Journalism in Yugoslavia.

Returned, arrested, detained at Wha Wha.

Released, edited Africa Sun, mouthpiece of PCC. 1964, paper banned. He was arrested and detained.

1971 - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District.

Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC.

Elected to the House of Assembly, UANC, 1979 and 1980.

