Titus G Mukarati was an early nationalist, working in information, and staying with the UANC through 1979 and 1980. He speaks 15 languages.
- 1963 - Edited Zimbabwe Sun.
- 1971 - Joined ANC. Organising Secretary Mondoro District, Organising Secretary Mashonaland South, UANC.
- 1979 - Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, UANC.
- 1980 - Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, UANC. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 1935, Mondoro District (now Mhondoro-Ngezi).
Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of First Chimurenga fighters.
Married, with four children.
School / Education
Attended St Paul’s Musami and Mutama College.
Service / Career
Active in ANC. Imprisoned without trail after party banned in 1959.
1961 - Obtained BSc in Journalism in Yugoslavia.
Returned, arrested, detained at Wha Wha.
Released, edited Africa Sun, mouthpiece of PCC. 1964, paper banned. He was arrested and detained.
1971 - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District.
Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC.
Elected to the House of Assembly, UANC, 1979 and 1980.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu East returned to Parliament:
- Mudzingwa Noah Kadenhe of Zanu PF - 41 459 votes.
- Titus Garikayi Mukarati of UANC - 1 159 votes.
- Loveless Madiye of PF-ZAPU - 718 votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020