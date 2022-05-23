In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] [[Chegutu]] East returned to [[Parliament]]:

Elected to the [[House of Assembly]], UANC, '''1979''' and '''1980'''.

Elected to the [[House of Assembly]], UANC, '''1979''' and '''1980'''.

Titus G Mukarati was an early nationalist, working in information, and staying with the UANC through 1979 and 1980. He speaks 15 languages.

1963 - Edited Zimbabwe Sun .

- Edited . 1971 - Joined ANC. Organising Secretary Mondoro District, Organising Secretary Mashonaland South, UANC.

- Joined ANC. Organising Secretary Mondoro District, Organising Secretary Mashonaland South, UANC. 1979 - Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, UANC.

- Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, UANC. 1980 - Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, UANC. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 1935, Mondoro District (now Mhondoro-Ngezi).

Father, ox-wagon driver. Descendants of First Chimurenga fighters.

Married, with four children.



School / Education

Attended St Paul’s Musami and Mutama College.



Service / Career

Active in ANC. Imprisoned without trail after party banned in 1959.

1961 - Obtained BSc in Journalism in Yugoslavia.

Returned, arrested, detained at Wha Wha.

Released, edited Africa Sun, mouthpiece of PCC. 1964, paper banned. He was arrested and detained.

1971 - Free, joins ANC, Organising Secretary for Mondoro District.

Organising Secretary for Mashonaland South, UANC.

Elected to the House of Assembly, UANC, 1979 and 1980.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu East returned to Parliament:

Mudzingwa Noah Kadenhe of Zanu PF - 41 459 votes.

Titus Garikayi Mukarati of UANC - 1 159 votes.

of UANC - 1 159 votes. Loveless Madiye of PF-ZAPU - 718 votes.

Events

Further Reading