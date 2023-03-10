Difference between revisions of "Tivonge Rushesha"
|
(Created page with "'''Tivonge Sacha Rushesha''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Swansea Football Club that plays in the Championship, the second tier of English footb...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 16:38, 10 March 2023
Tivonge Sacha Rushesha is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Swansea Football Club that plays in the Championship, the second tier of English football.
Background
Rushesha was born on 24 July 2002 in Zimbabwe but moved to the United Kingdom with his family in 2003.[1]
Career
Rushesha joined the Swansea academy at the under-12 level and made his senior his senior debut against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.[2]
In January 2020, Rushesha signed his first professional contract with Swansea.
International Caps
Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.
However, he missed the opportunity when he failed to renew his local passport on time
Further Reading
- ↑ Robson Sharuko, WELSH WONDERKID.. The latest teenage star we’ve donated to the world, The Herald, Published: 31 August 2019, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
- ↑ Tivonge Rushesha signs first Swansea City professional deal, Soccer24, Published: 13 January 2020, Retrieved: 10 March 2023