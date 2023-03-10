Tivonge Sacha Rushesha is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Swansea Football Club that plays in the Championship, the second tier of English football.

Background

Rushesha was born on 24 July 2002 in Zimbabwe but moved to the United Kingdom with his family in 2003.[1]

Career

Rushesha joined the Swansea academy at the under-12 level and made his senior his senior debut against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.[2]

In January 2020, Rushesha signed his first professional contract with Swansea.

International Caps

Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.

However, he missed the opportunity when he failed to renew his local passport on time