Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.

He has represented Wales at the under-17 level and in October 2018, he played against Kazakhstan and Portugal in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.

'''Tivonge Sacha Rushesha''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Swansea City Football Club that plays in the Championship, the second tier of English football.

| name = Tivonge Rushesha <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Background

Rushesha was born on 24 July 2002 in Zimbabwe but moved to the United Kingdom with his family in 2003.[1]

Career

Rushesha joined the Swansea academy at the under-12 level and made his senior his senior debut against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.[2]

In January 2020, Rushesha signed his first professional contract with Swansea.

International Caps

However, he missed the opportunity when he failed to renew his local passport on time