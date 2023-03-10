|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Tivonge Sacha Rushesha''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Swansea Football Club that plays in the Championship, the second tier of English football.
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
'''Tivonge Sacha Rushesha''' is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Swansea Football Club that plays in the Championship, the second tier of English football.
|
|
|
== Background ==
|
== Background ==
|Line 12:
|Line 96:
|
|
|
== International Caps ==
|
== International Caps ==
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.
|
Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.
|Tivonge Rushesha
|Born
| (2002-07-24) July 24, 2002 (age 20)
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Welsh
|Employer
|Swansea City Football Club
Tivonge Sacha Rushesha is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Swansea City Football Club that plays in the Championship, the second tier of English football.
Background
Rushesha was born on 24 July 2002 in Zimbabwe but moved to the United Kingdom with his family in 2003.[1]
Career
Rushesha joined the Swansea academy at the under-12 level and made his senior his senior debut against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.[2]
In January 2020, Rushesha signed his first professional contract with Swansea.
International Caps
He has represented Wales at the under-17 level and in October 2018, he played against Kazakhstan and Portugal in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.
Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.
However, he missed the opportunity when he failed to renew his local passport on time
Further Reading