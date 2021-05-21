Difference between revisions of "Tobaiwa Mudede"

Mudede was the Registrar General after Zimbabwe's first post independence election in 1985.<ref name="Zimbo">Lance Guma [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/news/zimbabwe-news/56872/registrar-general-tobaiwa-mudede-exposed.html Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede exposed],''The Zimbabwean'', Published: March 9, 2012, Retrieved: July 27, 2015</ref> Up until the formation of ZEC in 2004, Mudede was responsible for the administration of the voting process.<ref name="ZEC">[http://www.zec.gov.zw/site-map/historical-background Historic Background], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 27, 2015</ref>

Tobaiwa Mudede is a former prominent civil servant who was Registrar General of Zimbabwe from 1985 to September 2018. He is also a writer having authored the book ,Genetically Modified Organism(GMOs) and Population Control Drugs in Developing Countries. As RG, he held controversial views on various issues such as voter registration and the use of contraception by local women. He was retired during the reshuffle of September 2018.

Personal Details

22 December 1942 - Born. [1]

No other information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Mudede was the Registrar General after Zimbabwe's first post independence election in 1985.[2] Up until the formation of ZEC in 2004, Mudede was responsible for the administration of the voting process.[3]

Events

Books

Tobaiwa Mudede co- authored with Richard Hondo a book called “Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Population Control Drugs in Developing Countries The book, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Population Control Drugs in Developing Countries was launched on 11 March 2016 following intense media debate by advocates of GMOs, pro-birth control drugs on one side and those calling the use of traditional birth control methods on the other side. The co-authors of the book believes that promotion of birth control drugs and the call for smaller populations by the West was a deliberate policy to cause diseases and weakening developing countries’ national defense capacities.[4]

Involvement in Zanu Pf Corruption

Mudede was reported to have been linked with the controversial Rotina Mavhunga, who is a traditional healer and a spirit medium who claimed that diesel was oozing from Maningwa Hills (in Chinhoyi) in 2007 . It alleged that Mudede harboured her, despite the fact that the police were looking for her.[5]

Voter Rigging

Mudede and his tenure as Registrar General since Zimbabwe’s first post independence election in 1985 received a lot of speculation. Opposition and civil society activists alike accused him of playing a key role in rigging elections ever since he has been in charge of the voters roll.[6] It was alleged that Mudede manipulated the voters' roll to help Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front win the 2013 harmonised elections.[7][8]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Tobaiwa Mudede was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Tobaiwa Mudede is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given two loans worth a total of US$250,896. [9]





Stance on birth control

Mudede has been on record for telling government to ban the use of contraceptives. He co-authored a book with Richard Hondo on population control.[10] Tobaiwa Mudede indicated that the West was promoting the use of dangerous birth control measures to de-populate developing countries and advocated for the use of traditional methods of contraception.[11] Mudede's view caused debate in the media and parliament, with the Minister of Health and Child Welfare Dr David Parirenyatwa advocating for the use of condoms as a birth control measure and to curb the transmission of sexually transmitted infections and HIV.[12][13]

Addition to the US Sanctions List

In 2014 Tobaiwa Mudede was added onto the US Sanctions list.[14]

Retired

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.



Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.



Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.



Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

