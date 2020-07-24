Difference between revisions of "Tobaiwa Mudede"
The book, '''''Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Population Control Drugs in Developing Countries''''' was launched on March 2016following intense media debate by advocates of GMOs, pro-birth control drugs on one side and those calling the use of traditional birth control methods on the other side. The co-authors of the book believes that promotion of birth control drugs and the call for smaller populations by the West was a deliberate policy to cause diseases and weakening developing countries’ national defense capacities.<ref name=""> [http://www.cwgh.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Report-on-Mudede-Book-Launch.pdf ], '', Published:11 March 2016, Retrieved: 10 November 2017''</ref>
Mudedewas reported to have been linked with the controversial [[Rotina Mavhunga]], who is a traditional healer and a spirit medium who claimed that diesel was oozing from Maningwa Hills (in Chinhoyi) in 2007. It alleged that Mudedeharboured her, despite the fact that the police were looking for her.<ref name="NewsD">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2010/09/29/2010-09-29-diesel-nanga-mavhunga-jailed/ 'Diesel n'anga' Mavhunga jailed], ''NewsDay'', Published: September 30, 2010, Retrieved: July 27, 2015</ref>
Mudedeand his tenure as Registrar General since Zimbabwe’s first post independence election in 1985received a lot of speculation. Opposition and civil society activists alike accused him of playing a key role in rigging elections ever since he has been in charge of the voters roll.<ref name="thenamehere"> [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2012/03/registrar-general-tobaiwa-mudede-exposed/Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede exposed ], ''The Zimbabwean, Published: 09 March 2012, Retrieved: 10 November 2017''</ref>
It was alleged that Mudedemanipulated the voters' roll to help [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] win the 2013 harmonised elections.<ref name="News">Veneranda Langa/Everson Mushava [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/05/16/old-mudede-must-go-mdc-t/ ‘Old Mudede must go’ MDC-T], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 16, 2013, Retrieved: July 27,2015</ref><ref name="Nehanda">Tichaona Sibanda [http://nehandaradio.com/2013/07/20/biti-claims-mudede-created-four-different-voters-rolls-for-rigging-purposes/ Biti claims Mudede created four different voters rolls for rigging purposes], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: July 20, 2013, Retrieved: July 27, 2015</ref>
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
Latest revision as of 08:51, 24 July 2020
|Tobaiwa Mudede
Image Via: Chronicle
|Born
|Tobaiwa Mudede
December 22, 1942
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Years active
|1985 to September 2018
|Known for
|Being Registrar general from 1985 - 2018
|Children
|Tich Mudede
Tobaiwa Mudede is a former prominent civil servant who was Registrar General of Zimbabwe from 1985 to September 2018. He is also a writer having authored the book ,Genetically Modified Organism(GMOs) and Population Control Drugs in Developing Countries. As RG, he held controversial views on various issues such as voter registration and the use of contraception by local women. He was retired during the reshuffle of September 2018.
Contents
Personal Details
22 December 1942 - Born. [1]
No other information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Mudede has been Registrar General since Zimbabwe's first post independence election in 1985.[2] Up until the formation of ZEC in 2004, Mudede was responsible for the administration of the voting process.[3]
Events
Books
Tobaiwa Mudede co- authored with Richard Hondo a book called "Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Population Control Drugs in Developing Countries The book, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Population Control Drugs in Developing Countries was launched on 11 March 2016 following intense media debate by advocates of GMOs, pro-birth control drugs on one side and those calling the use of traditional birth control methods on the other side. The co-authors of the book believes that promotion of birth control drugs and the call for smaller populations by the West was a deliberate policy to cause diseases and weakening developing countries' national defense capacities.
Involvement in Zanu Pf Corruption
Mudede was reported to have been linked with the controversial Rotina Mavhunga, who is a traditional healer and a spirit medium who claimed that diesel was oozing from Maningwa Hills (in Chinhoyi) in 2007 . It alleged that Mudede harboured her, despite the fact that the police were looking for her.[5]
Voter Rigging
Mudede and his tenure as Registrar General since Zimbabwe’s first post independence election in 1985 received a lot of speculation. Opposition and civil society activists alike accused him of playing a key role in rigging elections ever since he has been in charge of the voters roll.[6] It was alleged that Mudede manipulated the voters' roll to help Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front win the 2013 harmonised elections.[7][8]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Tobaiwa Mudede was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Tobaiwa Mudede is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given two loans worth a total of US$250,896. [9]
Stance on birth control
Mudede has been on record for telling government to ban the use of contraceptives. He co-authored a book with Richard Hondo on population control.[10] Tobaiwa Mudede indicated that the West was promoting the use of dangerous birth control measures to de-populate developing countries and advocated for the use of traditional methods of contraception.[11] Mudede's view caused debate in the media and parliament, with the Minister of Health and Child Welfare Dr David Parirenyatwa advocating for the use of condoms as a birth control measure and to curb the transmission of sexually transmitted infections and HIV.[12][13]
Addition to the US Sanctions List
In 2014 Tobaiwa Mudede was added onto the US Sanctions list.[14]
Retired
In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.
- Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba,
- Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.
- Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by Martin Rushwaya
- Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development: George Tongesayi Guvamatanga
- Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: Gloria Magombo.
- Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Rudo Chitiga.
- Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Melusi Matshiya.
- Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: Amos Marawa.
- Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: George Magosvongwe.
- Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: Fanuel Tagwira.
- Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: Ringson Chitsiko (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: Mavis Sibanda
- Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Munesushe Munodawafa (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).
- Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: James Manzou.
- Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Judith Kateera replacing Joey Bimha.
- Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: Onesimo Moyo.
- Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: Samuel Kundishora (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: Thokozile Chitepo (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
- Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Virginia Mabiza (retained).
President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.
Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.
Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.
Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.
References
- ↑ Zimbabwe Designations; Zimbabwe Designations Removals, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ Lance Guma Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede exposed,The Zimbabwean, Published: March 9, 2012, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ Historic Background, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ [1], , Published:11 March 2016, Retrieved: 10 November 2017
- ↑ 'Diesel n'anga' Mavhunga jailed, NewsDay, Published: September 30, 2010, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ General Tobaiwa Mudede exposed , The Zimbabwean, Published: 09 March 2012, Retrieved: 10 November 2017
- ↑ Veneranda Langa/Everson Mushava ‘Old Mudede must go’ MDC-T, NewsDay, Published: May 16, 2013, Retrieved: July 27,2015
- ↑ Tichaona Sibanda Biti claims Mudede created four different voters rolls for rigging purposes, Nehanda Radio, Published: July 20, 2013, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
- ↑ Zvamaida Murwira, Don't use condoms: Mudede...West's ploy to retard nation's growth, Chronicle, Published: May 27, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ Tobaiwa Mudede and Richard Hondo,Birth control: Women must reclaim their bodies, Sunday Mail, Published: July 20, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ Veneranda Langa, Parirenyatwa defends ‘condoms in Bibles’ idea, NewsDay, Published: August 28, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ Musa Dube, Use condoms: Parirenyatwa, Standard, Published: September 7, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ Tapiwa Zivira Breaking: US removes 10 from sanctions list, NewsDay, Published: April 17, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2015
- ↑ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020