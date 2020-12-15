Difference between revisions of "Tom Blomefield"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Tom Blomefield <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
m (→Death)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| pronunciation =
| pronunciation =
|−
| birth_name =
|+
| birth_name = Blomefield <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date = 1926 <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
|+
| birth_date = 1926<!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
|−
| birth_place = Johannesburg
|+
| birth_place = Johannesburg
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_place =
| disappeared_place =
| disappeared_status =
| disappeared_status =
|−
| death_date = 2020 <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
|+
| death_date = 2020<!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
| death_place = Holland
| death_place = Holland
| death_cause =
| death_cause =
| body_discovered =
| body_discovered =
|−
| resting_place =
|+
| resting_place =
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
|Line 60:
|Line 60:
| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
|−
| children =
|+
| children =
| parents = <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
| parents = <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Tom Blomefield''' was the founder of [[Tengenenge Arts Centre]]
|+
'''Tom Blomefield''' was the founder of [[Tengenenge Arts Centre]] [[Guruve]].
==Background==
==Background==
|−
The former miner, born in 1926 in Johannesburg, went to Zimbabwe in 1945 to grow Tobacco. He called his farm Tengenenge, which means “Beginning of the beginning” in Chewa-language. Cyclones, draughts, discovery of Chrome and finally economic sanctions were just some highlights in Tom´s life until the mid
|+
The former miner, born in 1926 in Johannesburg, went to Zimbabwe in 1945 to grow Tobacco. He called his farm Tengenenge, which means “Beginning of the beginning” in Chewa-language. Cyclones, draughts, discovery of Chrome and finally economic sanctions were just some highlights in Tom´s life until the mid . His creativity, which he inherited from his mother, a Serpentine-Mine and his dream to secure a future for himself and his workers and friends through art were his motivation to initiate an art-community.<ref name="LZ"> [http://www.littlezim.de/tomblomefield-e.html], ''Little ZIM, Accessed: 12 April, 2020''</ref> He had 4 children, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 91:
|Line 91:
Founded Tengenenge Art Community in 1966, after the economic sanctions to [[Zimbabwe]], in order to give himself and his workers a more meaningful life and a way of earning an income.
Founded Tengenenge Art Community in 1966, after the economic sanctions to [[Zimbabwe]], in order to give himself and his workers a more meaningful life and a way of earning an income.
|+
|+
|−
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 05:33, 15 December 2020
|Tom Blomefield
|Born
|Thomas Blomefield
May 3, 1926
Johannesburg, South Africa
|Died
|April 8, 2020
Holland
|Resting place
|Tengenenge
|Occupation
|Sculptor
|Organization
|Tengenenge Arts Centre
|Known for
|Founder of the Tengenenge Arts Centre in Guruve.
|Children
|Steven
Tom Blomefield was the founder of Tengenenge Arts Centre based in Guruve. He died in April 2020 in Holland at the age of 93.
Background
The former miner, born in 1926 in Johannesburg, went to Zimbabwe in 1945 to grow Tobacco. Blomefield was a member of the Nyau, a secret society of the Chewa that specializes in a culture and infuses it with dance and song. He called his farm Tengenenge, which means “Beginning of the beginning” in Chewa-language. Cyclones, draughts, discovery of Chrome and finally economic sanctions were just some highlights in Tom´s life until the mid 1960s. His creativity, which he inherited from his mother, a Serpentine-Mine and his dream to secure a future for himself and his workers and friends through art were his motivation to initiate an art-community.[1] He had 4 children, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Career
Tom was the founder and director of Tengenenge from 1966 - December 2007. He has left a legacy that is being appreciated by the communities in Guruve and Mvurwi. He will be sorely missed by tens of thousands of people whose family members learned art at Tengenenge and fed extended families. Blomefield founded Tengenenge Art Community in 1966, after economic sanctions were imposed on the then Rhodesia. Tengenenge — which means “the beginning of the beginning” — became a household name in the arts industry, attracting buyers from all over the world, with the majority coming from the Netherlands. Zimbabwean sculpture was all over Dutch galleries and local artists, mainly those from Tengenenge, became the darling of the Dutch Arts sector.[2]
Founded Tengenenge Art Community in 1966, after the economic sanctions to Zimbabwe, in order to give himself and his workers a more meaningful life and a way of earning an income.
Death
Tom died on the 8th of April, 2020 in Enschede in The Netherlands at the age of 93. His demise marked an end to what can be called a tremendous journey that has a strong history. On the 10th of April 2020 a small group of friends and relatives was allowed to gather in Haaksbergen in The Netherlands to bid him farewell. On that same day he was cremated in Haarlo in a place surrounded by woods, a place described by his friend Geja Stassen as a ‘beautiful place.’ On the 6th of December 2020 Tengenenge became the final resting place for its founder Thomas Blomefield.[3]