Difference between revisions of "Tomas Lutuli Brickhill"

'''Tomas Lutuli Brickhill''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] filmmaker living in [[Harare]]. His debut feature film 'Cook Off' has won multiple awards including Best Film and has been selected for over 20 International festivals worldwide. He is also the director of the popular reality cooking TV show in [[Zimbabwe]] called [[ Battle of the Chefs ]] .

Background

He was born to the late former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) soldier and Book Cafe owner, Paul Brickhill.[1] He is brother to Liam, Amy and Declan.

Career

Tomas Lutuli Brickhill wrote and directed a movie, Cook Off, that was produced in 2017 in over a month, that has proven to be a game changer after having premiered at various international festivals and recently, being given a slot on Internet entertainment service, Netflix.[2] “Cook Off started to form from combining the talents of dozens of Zimbabweans both in front and behind the camera – many of whom had met on the real-life version of the popular show, Battle of the Chefs, which is featured in the film,” said Brickhill.

He said the film was shot at a variety of locations across Harare that include Gava’s Restaurant, Chez Zandi’s, Organikks, Emmanuels at the Bronte, Pariah State, Londoners Sports Bar and Old Hararians Sports Club, places which the world is going to appreciate through the movie.

Awards

Cook Off won Best Film and Best Actress at the 2019 NAMA Awards and Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) in 2018.









