Difference between revisions of "Tomas Lutuli Brickhill"

*Cook Off won Best Film and Best Actress at the 2019 [[NAMA]] Awards and [[Zimbabwe International Film Festival]] (ZIFF) in 2018.

*Cook Off won Best Film and Best Actress at the 2019 [[NAMA]] Awards and [[Zimbabwe International Film Festival]] (ZIFF) in 2018.

Testing and setting up camera, lighting, sound and grip equipment on broadcast Sony, Panasonic, and Canon cameras: Digibeta, DV, HDCam, SX, HDV. 24hr on call technical support. Sound recording for various broadcast productions including BBC Eastenders revealed documentary series, Stepping Up documentary series(Channel 5 UK), Love Child feature documentary for Testimony films.

Audio/Video technician. checking, testing and minor repairs for camera, sound, lighting and grip equipment for in-house equipment hire DV Solutions. Other duties included Sub-hiring equipment from other hire facilities, trouble shooting technical problems, camera tutorials for staff, recommendations for specialist shoots, and purchasing spares for repair.

Venue Manager at Mannenberg Jazz club. This included booking bands and shows, ordering stock and stock takes, cash up, setting menu, managing bar, waiting, cleaning and security staff, and coordinating marketing for all shows.

Paw Paw Jam specialised in African music events and filming in UK hosting 10 Paw Paw Jam nights and shooting live videos from Zimfest, Yinka Oyewole, Mashasha & Sam, Dhindindi, Get Up - Stand Up Festival, Afrolution Hip-Hop festival, Bushfire festival (Swaziland), Producing DVD's for Sabatta & Sauti za Busara festival (Tanzania), Producing music videos for DKR and Sabatta, and also producing online content for Run-Riot.com and a feature trailer for 7 Days In Africa Productions.

As a multi-skilled creative I have shot adverts, news pieces, corporate events, festivals, advertising activations, theatrical performances, live music, music videos, documentaries and short films. I have worked as a cinematographer, cameraman, camera assistant, sound recordist, boom operator, gaffer, lighting assistant, video engineer, vision mixer, editor, producer, production assistant, first assistant director, and director.

Director of photography for all 13 episodes of season 2. This included; lighting plan for entire studio set, working within budget, positioning 5 cameras, shooting challenges, interviews and set pieces, collection and return of all camera and lighting equipment, rigging and de-rigging, directing backstory interviews of contestants and judges.

Director of the 13 episodes in season 3. This included blocking the action and directing the 5 cameras, coordinating jib abd tracking shots during challenges, briefing contestants and judges, storyboarding scenes, directing presenter links, voice overs & interviews,

He is a filmmaker with broadcast credits in directing, cinematography, camera, sound, lighting and editing. He is the director of the hit Zimbabwean TV show 'Battle of the Chefs'. In the UK he taught film courses for Raindance Film Festival, BBC and VMI. Back at home he taught film at Global Academy in Zimbabwe where he was head of the film department for 2 years, he taught a short film course at the [[University of Zimbabwe]], and he has also taught filmmaking workshops in Swaziland. He was the managing director of Zimbabwe's no. 1 live music venue: the legendary [[Book Cafe]]. Prior to which he managed Mannenberg Jazz club. As a musician he sings and plays guitar in a mbira-punk band called chikwata.263. He was formerly a member of Luck St Blues & Dhindindi bands.

He said the film was shot at a variety of locations across Harare that include Gava’s Restaurant, Chez Zandi’s, Organikks, Emmanuels at the Bronte, [[Pariah State]], Londoners Sports Bar and Old Hararians Sports Club, places which the world is going to appreciate through the movie.

He said the film was shot at a variety of locations across Harare that include Gava’s Restaurant, Chez Zandi’s, Organikks, Emmanuels at the Bronte, [[Pariah State]], Londoners Sports Bar and Old Hararians Sports Club, places which the world is going to appreciate through the movie.

Tomas Lutuli Brickhill attended [[Prince Edward School]] in [[Harare]] for his O and A Level studies from 1991 to 1996. He later enrolled at Surrey Insitute of Art and Design where he attained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Cinematography and Film/Video Production from 1999 to 2001 .

In 2013 Tomas completed his first feature as a cinematographer: Dust & Fortunes, and in 2017 Tomas directed season 3 of Zimbabwe's 'Battle of the Chefs' TV Show and later that year, his debut feature as Director: Cook Off.

He was born to the late former [[Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army]] ([[ZIPRA]]) soldier and [[Book Cafe]] owner, [[Paul Brickhill]].<ref name="Herald">Kundai Marunya, [https://www.herald.co.zw/brickhills-too-big-shoes-find-no-fit/], ''The Herald, Published: 13 November, 2018, Accessed: 14 May, 2020''</ref> He is brother to Liam, Amy and Declan . Tomas left Zimbabwe in 1997 to study Film in the UK and then worked in various roles trying to gain a wide range of technical experience. With a good grasp of Camera, Sound, Lighting, Grip, Editing, Production and Directing roles Tomas returned to Zimbabwe in 2010.

He was born to the late former [[Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army]] ([[ZIPRA]]) soldier and [[Book Cafe]] owner, [[Paul Brickhill]].<ref name="Herald">Kundai Marunya, [https://www.herald.co.zw/brickhills-too-big-shoes-find-no-fit/], ''The Herald, Published: 13 November, 2018, Accessed: 14 May, 2020''</ref> He is brother to Liam, Amy and Declan.

'''Tomas Lutuli Brickhill''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] filmmaker living in [[Harare]]. His debut feature film 'Cook Off' has won multiple awards including Best Film and has been selected for over 20 International festivals worldwide. He is also the director of the popular reality cooking TV show in [[Zimbabwe]] called [[Battle Of The Chefs Harare ]].

'''Tomas Lutuli Brickhill''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] filmmaker living in [[Harare]]. His debut feature film 'Cook Off' has won multiple awards including Best Film and has been selected for over 20 International festivals worldwide. He is also the director of the popular reality cooking TV show in [[Zimbabwe]] called [[Battle of the Chefs]].

| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1978|03|25}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Tomas Lutuli Brickhill <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Tomas Lutuli Brickhill <!-- only use if different from name above -->



Tomas Lutuli Brickhill is a Zimbabwean filmmaker living in Harare. His debut feature film 'Cook Off' has won multiple awards including Best Film and has been selected for over 20 International festivals worldwide. He is also the director of the popular reality cooking TV show in Zimbabwe called Battle Of The Chefs Harare.

Background

He was born to the late former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) soldier and Book Cafe owner, Paul Brickhill.[1] He is brother to Liam, Amy and Declan. Tomas left Zimbabwe in 1997 to study Film in the UK and then worked in various roles trying to gain a wide range of technical experience. With a good grasp of Camera, Sound, Lighting, Grip, Editing, Production and Directing roles Tomas returned to Zimbabwe in 2010.

In 2013 Tomas completed his first feature as a cinematographer: Dust & Fortunes, and in 2017 Tomas directed season 3 of Zimbabwe's 'Battle of the Chefs' TV Show and later that year, his debut feature as Director: Cook Off.

Education

Tomas Lutuli Brickhill attended Prince Edward School in Harare for his O and A Level studies from 1991 to 1996. He later enrolled at Surrey Insitute of Art and Design where he attained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Cinematography and Film/Video Production from 1999 to 2001.

Career

Tomas Lutuli Brickhill wrote and directed a movie, Cook Off, that was produced in 2017 in over a month, that has proven to be a game changer after having premiered at various international festivals and recently, being given a slot on Internet entertainment service, Netflix.[2] “Cook Off started to form from combining the talents of dozens of Zimbabweans both in front and behind the camera – many of whom had met on the real-life version of the popular show, Battle of the Chefs, which is featured in the film,” said Brickhill.

He said the film was shot at a variety of locations across Harare that include Gava’s Restaurant, Chez Zandi’s, Organikks, Emmanuels at the Bronte, Pariah State, Londoners Sports Bar and Old Hararians Sports Club, places which the world is going to appreciate through the movie.

He is a filmmaker with broadcast credits in directing, cinematography, camera, sound, lighting and editing. He is the director of the hit Zimbabwean TV show 'Battle of the Chefs'. In the UK he taught film courses for Raindance Film Festival, BBC and VMI. Back at home he taught film at Global Academy in Zimbabwe where he was head of the film department for 2 years, he taught a short film course at the University of Zimbabwe, and he has also taught filmmaking workshops in Swaziland. He was the managing director of Zimbabwe's no. 1 live music venue: the legendary Book Cafe. Prior to which he managed Mannenberg Jazz club. As a musician he sings and plays guitar in a mbira-punk band called chikwata.263. He was formerly a member of Luck St Blues & Dhindindi bands.

Experience

Director Cook Off - The Movie

Jul 2017 – Present (2 years 11 months)

Harare, Zimbabwe Tomas is the Writer/Director of the original Zimbabwean feature film - Cook Off

Battle Of The Chefs Africa Battle Of The Chefs Africa

4 years 5 months

TV Director

Jan 2017 – Present (3 years 5 months)

Harare Director of the 13 episodes in season 3. This included blocking the action and directing the 5 cameras, coordinating jib abd tracking shots during challenges, briefing contestants and judges, storyboarding scenes, directing presenter links, voice overs & interviews,

Director Of Photography

Jan 2016 – Dec 2016 (1 year)

Harare Director of photography for all 13 episodes of season 2. This included; lighting plan for entire studio set, working within budget, positioning 5 cameras, shooting challenges, interviews and set pieces, collection and return of all camera and lighting equipment, rigging and de-rigging, directing backstory interviews of contestants and judges.

Content producer/dv director freelance

Nov 2007 – Present (12 years 7 months)

As a multi-skilled creative I have shot adverts, news pieces, corporate events, festivals, advertising activations, theatrical performances, live music, music videos, documentaries and short films. I have worked as a cinematographer, cameraman, camera assistant, sound recordist, boom operator, gaffer, lighting assistant, video engineer, vision mixer, editor, producer, production assistant, first assistant director, and director.

Producer/Director Top Face

Jan 2014 – Sep 2014 (9 months)

Harare Produced and directed music videos, corporate videos and short films. This included originating ideas, pitching, budgets, storyboards, editing, line producing and directing shoots.

Owner Paw Paw Jam Productions

2006 – 2013 (7 years)

Paw Paw Jam specialised in African music events and filming in UK hosting 10 Paw Paw Jam nights and shooting live videos from Zimfest, Yinka Oyewole, Mashasha & Sam, Dhindindi, Get Up - Stand Up Festival, Afrolution Hip-Hop festival, Bushfire festival (Swaziland), Producing DVD's for Sabatta & Sauti za Busara festival (Tanzania), Producing music videos for DKR and Sabatta, and also producing online content for Run-Riot.com and a feature trailer for 7 Days In Africa Productions.

Venue Manager Mannenberg

Nov 2010 – Dec 2011 (1 year 2 months)

Harare Venue Manager at Mannenberg Jazz club. This included booking bands and shows, ordering stock and stock takes, cash up, setting menu, managing bar, waiting, cleaning and security staff, and coordinating marketing for all shows.

Technical Assistant BBC

2008 – 2010 (2 years)

Audio/Video technician. checking, testing and minor repairs for camera, sound, lighting and grip equipment for in-house equipment hire DV Solutions. Other duties included Sub-hiring equipment from other hire facilities, trouble shooting technical problems, camera tutorials for staff, recommendations for specialist shoots, and purchasing spares for repair.

Kit room Monkey/video technician/sound Recordist VMI

Apr 2003 – Aug 2006 (3 years 5 months)

Testing and setting up camera, lighting, sound and grip equipment on broadcast Sony, Panasonic, and Canon cameras: Digibeta, DV, HDCam, SX, HDV. 24hr on call technical support. Sound recording for various broadcast productions including BBC Eastenders revealed documentary series, Stepping Up documentary series(Channel 5 UK), Love Child feature documentary for Testimony films.

Awards

Cook Off won Best Film and Best Actress at the 2019 NAMA Awards and Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) in 2018.

Groups

The Film Industry Network

Co-Producers

Film & TV Tech Professionals

Zimfest - Celebrating Zimbabwe

Film Financing Group

Harare Professional Network









References