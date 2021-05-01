|description= Tonderai Sakupwanya also known as Boss Pound or p._double is a Zimbabwean who was convicted and jailed in the United States of America for theft of public funds amounting to US$2.6 million.

Tonderai Sakupwanya also known as Boss Pound or p._double is a Zimbabwean who was convicted and jailed in the United States of America for theft of public funds amounting to US$2.6 million.

Tax Fraud

Sakupwanya was arrested for creating false identities in order to receive federal tax refunds. Boss Pound was nabbed in the United States in May 2015 and pleaded guilty to one count of theft of public funds.

Boss Pound and his associate Reminico Hangazha, better known as Boss Remmy ran a federal income tax refund identity theft scheme from May 2009 through May 2012.

The duo defrauded the IRS by obtaining tax refunds that were generated through the electronic filing of false income tax returns. The refunds were sent to private mailboxes the pair rented using aliases. Authorities said they also established bank accounts using the same false names.

Sakupwanya used the names Webster Rice, Floyd Roberts and Floyd Robbins. Pound and Bossy Remmy obtained personal identifying information from other persons without their knowledge or authorization. They also obtained electronic filing identification numbers “EFIN” that were assigned by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to professional tax preparers.

In 2015, Sakupwanya was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $2.6 million in restitution by a United States court.[1][2]