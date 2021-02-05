Difference between revisions of "Tonderai Chakeredza"

In July 2018, Tonderai Chakeredza was elected to Ward 31 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5146 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Harare Municipality with 5146 votes, beating Michael Mutandwa of Zanu PF with 1500 votes, Wongayi Nyahuye, independent with 847 votes, Simbarashe Owen Takawira, independent with 145 votes, David Chaitezvi of ZIPP with 116 votes and Naume Kambewa of PRC with 67 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

