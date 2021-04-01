Difference between revisions of "Tonderai Chiwanza"

In July 2018, Tonderai Chiwanza was elected to Ward 6 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 4143 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chitungwiza Municipality with 4143 votes, beating Austin Shomola Kheswa of Zanu PF with 1912 votes, Tafara Chemhere of MDC-T with 425 votes, Mugove Mugodzva, independent with 155 votes, Bybit Matute of BZA with 72 votes, Lineage Kudzai Fombe of PRC with 61 votes, Gloria Ushe of ZIPP with 53 votes, Majory Manhembe of UANC with 35 votes, Simbarashe Gwengo of ZDU with 18 votes, and Tawanda Mawonera of CODE with 9 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]