Difference between revisions of "Tonderai Gopito"

In July 2018, Tonderai Gopito was elected to Ward 5 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 954 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 5 Mutare RDC with 954 votes, beating [[Rommy <Manjeya]] of Zanu-PF with 673 votes, Ticharwa Muchapireyi, independent with 358 votes, Misheck Garikai Madzime of ZIPP with 62 votes, Taurai Mutambanashe of PRC with 20 votes and Witness Musa of NPF with 10 votes. [1]
