Latest revision as of 07:21, 21 September 2020
|TK
Image Via: Facebook
|Born
|Tonderai Nokutenda Katsande
Kadoma
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|ZiFM Stereo
|Children
|Mambowethu, Stephanie, Charlotte, Jessica and Dorothy.
|Website
|www
TK (short for Tonderai Katsande) is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. He is currently the Station Manager at ZiFM Stereo. He has also worked for South African radio station and television. He is the founder of DICE Media Private Limited.
Contents
Background
TK was born Tonderai Nokutenda Katsande in Rimuka, Kadoma.
Education
TK attended Mupamombe Primary School before finishing his primary education at Courtney Selous Primary School when he joined his mother in Harare. He then attended Churchill Boys High where he played rugby.
Career
TK went to South Africa for the second time after his mother passed away in 1995. His first job was as a toy salesman. It was during this period that he became a guest DJ at Kenny FM which is a community radio station that broadcasts in Hyde Park South Africa before joining one of South Africa's biggest radio stations, Metro FM. He also worked for SABC 2 On Air Imaging & Promotions and Channel O.[1] He was deported from South Africa for being in possession of fraudulent documentation, in the process contravening South Africa's Alien Control Act.[2] After a year long break he joined ZBC's Kidznet section as a presenter for the programme Spotlight where they discovered musical talent such as Roki, Tambaoga and Rute Mbangwa. He then joined Power FM before crossing the floor to join ZiFM Stereo.
Picture Gallery
Video Gallery
Personal Life
He is married and has 5 children; Mambowethu, Stephanie, Charlotte, Jessica and Dorothy. His mother and father separated when he was young.
References
- ↑ Tonderai "TK" Katsande interview, Youth Village, Published: June 2015, Retrieved: September 4, 2015
- ↑ DJ Tee Kay booted out of SA, News24, Published: October 24, 2010, Retrieved: September 4, 2015