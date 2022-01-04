Pindula

'''Tongai Muzenda''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is the current Gutu West legislator.
+
'''Tongai Muzenda''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is the current [[Gutu West]] legislator.
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
 +
'''Born''': '''11 August 1965'''. <ref name="MB"> [https://www.mbendi.com/a_sndmsg/pers_view.asp?I=35366 Mr Tongai Muzenda, T.M.], ''MBendi'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: August 22, 2017</ref> <br/>
 +
'''Marriage''': To Constance and they have two children, a boy and a girl. <ref name="Hera"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/tongai-muzenda-it-runs-in-the-family/ Tongai Muzenda: It runs in the family], ''Herald'', published: July 9, 2013, retrieved: August 22, 2017</ref> <br/>
  
+
==School / Education==
 +
'''Muzenda''' holds a degree in Economics from the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
An MBL from the University of South Africa. <br/>
 +
While at University of Zimbabwe he was appointed secretary for economics for the Student Representative Council in '''1986-7'''. <ref name="Hera"/>  
  
+
He rose within the ranks from the cell to becoming deputy chair of the [[Zanu-PF]] youth league in [[Gweru]]. In '''2002''' Muzenda relocated to [[Gutu]] where he has a farm. He joined Zanu PF youth structures and was elected deputy secretary for youth in '''2003'''. He tried to contest for the chairperson of the Gutu District Co-ordination Committee but the elections had to be called off after some disputes that led to dissolution of the party’s DCCs. <ref name="Hera"/>
  
+
In '''2013''' he was appointed Deputy Minister of [[Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare]] before being fired in '''2014'''. <ref name="Chronicle"/>
  
+
==Events==
 +
===Factionalism===
 +
'''Muzenda''' was fired from his position as Deputy Minister of [[Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare]] in '''2014''' after being accused of attempting to ride on his father’s name for factional interests. <ref name="Chronicle"> [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/more-ministers-sacked/ More ministers sacked], ''Chronicle'', published: December 22, 2014, retrieved: August 22, 2017</ref>
  
+
===Save Conservancy===
 +
On '''6 September 2014''' - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named
 +
<blockquote> Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed. </blockquote>
 +
[[Walter Mzembi]] said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in [[Victoria Falls]].
 +
According to documents with ''Newsday'', those named:
 +
* [[Walter Mzembi]] - Tourism Minister
 +
* [[Francis Nhema]] - Environment Minister
 +
* Lieutenant Colonel [[David Moyo]]
 +
* Major General [[Gibson Mashingaidze]]
 +
* Retired Colonel [[Claudius Makova]]
 +
* Assistant Commissioner [[Connel Dube]]
 +
* Masvingo Provincial Intelligence Officer [[Chibaya]]
 +
* Major General [[Engelbert Rugeje]]
 +
* Brigadier General [[Livingstone Chineka]]
 +
* Higher Education minister [[Stan Mudenge]]
 +
* Health deputy minister [[Douglas Mombeshora]]
 +
* Zanu PF central committee member [[Enock Porusingazi]], (See [[Zanu-PF Dirty Dozen]])
 +
* MP [[Ailess Baloyi]]
 +
* MP [[Abraham Sithole]]
 +
* MP [[Samson Mukanduri]]
 +
* MP [[Noel Mandebvu]]
 +
* MP [[Shuvai Mahofa]]
 +
* MP [[Titus Maluleke]]
 +
* MP [[Ronald Rundava]]
  
Others:
 +
* ex-Tourism secretary [[Sylvester Maunganidze]]
 +
* [[Nelson Mawema]]
 +
* [[Farai Mukota]]
 +
* [[Bertha Chikwama]]
 +
* one [[Motokai]]
 +
* [[Chief Gudo]]
 +
* [[Chief Mundau Tshovani]]
 +
* [[Chief Tafadzwa Ngarande]]
 +
* [[Chief Ray Musimbwa]]
 +
* [[Chief Grey Mushava]]
 +
* [[Chief Josiah Pasi]]
 +
* [[Chief Jeddy Jaboon]]
 +
* [[Chief Gladman Chibememe]]
 +
* Masvingo provincial administrator [[Felix Chikovo]]
 +
* '''Tongai Muzenda''' - the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s son
 +
* [[Elliot Takawira]] - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira
 +
* [[Joseph Chinotimba]] - war veterans’ leader
 +
among others. <br/>
 +
Chiredzi South MP [[Ailess Baloyi]] claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. <ref name="Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2012/09/06/zanu-pf-save-valley-looters-named/  Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021''</ref>
  
+
Latest revision as of 09:48, 4 January 2022

Tongai Muzenda
Zenda.jpg
Born (1965-08-11) August 11, 1965 (age 56)
Occupation
  • Politician
OrganizationZanu-PF
Known forBeing a politician.
Parent(s)Simon Muzenda, Maud Muzenda
RelativesTsitsi Muzenda

Tongai Muzenda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He is the current Gutu West legislator.

Personal Details

Born: 11 August 1965. [1]
Marriage: To Constance and they have two children, a boy and a girl. [2]

School / Education

Muzenda holds a degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.
An MBL from the University of South Africa.
While at University of Zimbabwe he was appointed secretary for economics for the Student Representative Council in 1986-7. [2]

Service / Career

He rose within the ranks from the cell to becoming deputy chair of the Zanu-PF youth league in Gweru. In 2002 Muzenda relocated to Gutu where he has a farm. He joined Zanu PF youth structures and was elected deputy secretary for youth in 2003. He tried to contest for the chairperson of the Gutu District Co-ordination Committee but the elections had to be called off after some disputes that led to dissolution of the party’s DCCs. [2]

In 2013 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare before being fired in 2014. [3]

Events

Factionalism

Muzenda was fired from his position as Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 2014 after being accused of attempting to ride on his father’s name for factional interests. [3]

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.
Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [4]

Further Reading

References

  1. Mr Tongai Muzenda, T.M., MBendi, published: No Date Given, retrieved: August 22, 2017
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 Tongai Muzenda: It runs in the family, Herald, published: July 9, 2013, retrieved: August 22, 2017
  3. 3.0 3.1 More ministers sacked, Chronicle, published: December 22, 2014, retrieved: August 22, 2017
  4. Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named, Nehanda Radio, Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021
