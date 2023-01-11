In '''2013''' he was appointed Deputy Minister of [[Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare]] before being fired in '''2014'''. <ref name="Chronicle"/>

In '''2013''' he was appointed Deputy Minister of [[Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare]] before being fired in '''2014'''. <ref name="Chronicle"/>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Gutu]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

He rose within the ranks from the cell to becoming deputy chair of the [[Zanu-PF]] youth league in [[Gweru]]. In '''2002''' Muzenda relocated to [[Gutu]] where he has a farm. He joined Zanu PF youth structures and was elected deputy secretary for youth in '''2003'''. He tried to contest for the chairperson of the Gutu District Co-ordination Committee but the elections had to be called off after some disputes that led to dissolution of the party’s DCCs. <ref name="Hera"/>

He rose within the ranks from the cell to becoming deputy chair of the [[Zanu-PF]] youth league in [[Gweru]]. In '''2002''' Muzenda relocated to [[Gutu]] where he has a farm. He joined Zanu PF youth structures and was elected deputy secretary for youth in '''2003'''. He tried to contest for the chairperson of the Gutu District Co-ordination Committee but the elections had to be called off after some disputes that led to dissolution of the party’s DCCs. <ref name="Hera"/>

'''Tongai Muzenda''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is the current [[Gutu]] West legislator.

'''Tongai Muzenda''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is the current [[Gutu West ]] legislator.

Tongai Muzenda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He is the current Gutu West legislator.

Personal Details

Born: 11 August 1965. [1]

Marriage: To Constance and they have two children, a boy and a girl. [2]



School / Education

Muzenda holds a degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

An MBL from the University of South Africa.

While at University of Zimbabwe he was appointed secretary for economics for the Student Representative Council in 1986-7. [2]

Service / Career

He rose within the ranks from the cell to becoming deputy chair of the Zanu-PF youth league in Gweru. In 2002 Muzenda relocated to Gutu where he has a farm. He joined Zanu PF youth structures and was elected deputy secretary for youth in 2003. He tried to contest for the chairperson of the Gutu District Co-ordination Committee but the elections had to be called off after some disputes that led to dissolution of the party’s DCCs. [2]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu West returned to Parliament:

Tongai Muzenda of Zanu PF with 13 499 votes or 82.84 percent,

of Zanu PF with 13 499 votes or 82.84 percent, Phillip Bohwasi of MDC–T with 2 232 votes or 13.70 percent,

Febiano Man'ombe of MDC–N with 565 votes or 3.47 percent.

Total 16 296 votes

In 2013 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare before being fired in 2014. [3]

Events

Factionalism

Muzenda was fired from his position as Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 2014 after being accused of attempting to ride on his father’s name for factional interests. [3]

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [4]

Further Reading