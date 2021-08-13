Difference between revisions of "Tony Gab Msimanga"

Pindula

(Created page with "'''Tony Gab Msimanga''' is a South African diplomat and the head of the national intelligence coordinating committee (NICOC). He was appointed acting director-general of the S...")
 
Tony Gab Msimanga is a South African diplomat and the head of the national intelligence coordinating committee (NICOC). He was appointed acting director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) in March 2021.

Career

Career as a diplomat

Tony Msimanga served as South African ambassador to Angola before he was transferred to the same post in Kenya.

SSA

Gab Msimanga was appointed acting director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) in March 2021 replacing Loyiso Jafta after his acting term lapsed.[1][2]

