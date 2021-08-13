Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tony Gab Msimanga"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Tony Gab Msimanga''' is a South African diplomat and the head of the national intelligence coordinating committee (NICOC). He was appointed acting director-general of the S...")
 
m
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Tony Gab Msimanga''' is a South African diplomat and the head of the national intelligence coordinating committee (NICOC). He was appointed acting director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) in March 2021.
+
[[File:Tony Gab Msimanga.jpg|thumb|Tony Gab Msimanga]]'''Tony Gab Msimanga''' is a South African diplomat and the head of the national intelligence coordinating committee (NICOC). He was appointed acting director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) in March 2021.
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 13: Line 13:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Tony Gab Msimanga -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Tony Gab Msimanga, Tony Msimanga, Tony Gab Msimanga biography
 +
|description=
 +
|image= Tony Gab Msimanga.jpg
 +
|image_alt= Tony Gab Msimanga Biography
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:South Africa]]
 
[[Category:South Africa]]
 
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
 
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]

Revision as of 16:09, 13 August 2021

Tony Gab Msimanga

Tony Gab Msimanga is a South African diplomat and the head of the national intelligence coordinating committee (NICOC). He was appointed acting director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) in March 2021.

Career

Career as a diplomat

Tony Msimanga served as South African ambassador to Angola before he was transferred to the same post in Kenya.

SSA

Gab Msimanga was appointed acting director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) in March 2021 replacing Loyiso Jafta after his acting term lapsed.[1][2]

References

  1. Acting director-general of State Security Agency replaced, Citizen, Published: March 27, 2021, Retrieved: August 13, 2021
  2. Qaanitah Hunter, UPDATE | SSA confirms Loyiso Jafta replaced as acting director-general of the SSA, News24, Published: March 27, 2021, Retrieved: August 13, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tony_Gab_Msimanga&oldid=109351"