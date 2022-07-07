Difference between revisions of "Tony Gara"
'''Tony Gara''' was a Zimbabwean politician and [[Mayor of Harare]] from '''1995''' to '''1996'''.
|Tony Gara
Tony Gara was a Zimbabwean politician and Mayor of Harare from 1995 to 1996.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare East returned to Parliament:
- Tony Gara of Zanu PF with 12 522 votes,
- Biston David of ZUM with 4 420 votes,
- Tawinei Chitongo of NDU with 197 votes.
Turnout - 17 880 votes or 51.76 %