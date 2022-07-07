Difference between revisions of "Tony Gara"

Pindula

Tony Gara

Tony Gara was a Zimbabwean politician and Mayor of Harare from 1995 to 1996.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare East returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 880 votes or 51.76 %

References

