Difference between revisions of "Tony Gara"

* [[Tawinei Chitongo]] of NDU with 197 votes.
Turnout - 17 880 votes or 51.76 %
==References==
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
|Tony Gara
Tony Gara was a Zimbabwean politician and Mayor of Harare from 1995 to 1996.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare East returned to Parliament:
- Tony Gara of Zanu PF with 12 522 votes,
- Biston David of ZUM with 4 420 votes,
- Tawinei Chitongo of NDU with 197 votes.
Turnout - 17 880 votes or 51.76 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare East returned to Parliament:
- Tichaona Jephta Munyanyi of MDC with 10 754 votes,
- Tony Gara of Zanu PF with 4 265 votes,
- Robert Godfrey Musasiwa, Independent, with 232 votes,
- Stephen Guvira of ZUD with 109 votes.