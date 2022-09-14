Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tony Gara"

Page Discussion
 
Line 88: Line 88:
 
* [[Tawinei Chitongo]] of NDU with 197 votes.
 
* [[Tawinei Chitongo]] of NDU with 197 votes.
 
Turnout - 17 880 votes or 51.76 %
 
Turnout - 17 880 votes or 51.76 %
 +
 +
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mbare]] East returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Tichaona Jephta Munyanyi]] of MDC with 10 754 votes,
 +
* '''Tony Gara''' of Zanu PF with 4 265 votes,
 +
* [[Robert Godfrey Musasiwa]], Independent, with 232 votes,
 +
* [[Stephen Guvira]] of ZUD with 109 votes.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 93: Line 99:
  
 
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
 
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
 +
[[Category:Policiticians]]
  
 
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
 
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
 
[[Category:Policiticians]]
 
[[Category:Policiticians]]

Latest revision as of 09:10, 14 September 2022

Tony Gara

Tony Gara was a Zimbabwean politician and Mayor of Harare from 1995 to 1996.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare East returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 880 votes or 51.76 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare East returned to Parliament:

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tony_Gara&oldid=120305"