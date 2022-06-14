Difference between revisions of "TopUp"
Latest revision as of 09:20, 14 June 2022
TopUp logo
Topup Website Screenshot
Type of site
|Payments
|Available in
|English
|Owner
|Webdev Group
|Website
|www
TopUp is an internet-based electronic payments aggregator which allows Zimbabweans to pay for local bills, buy airtime, broadband, and other services online. It is operated by Paynow. Paynow is associated with Webdev, one of the largest and most established digital agencies in Zimbabwe.
Services offered by TopUp
- Airtime - buy airtime for any network i.e. Econet Buddie, Netone Easycall, Telecel Go and Africom.
- Broadband - pay for your broadband services including TelOne ADSL, TelOne USD Bonus bundles, Utande, uMAX and ZOL.
- Mobile bundles - buy your NetOne OneFi, NetOne One Fusion and Econet bundles from wherever you are.
- Utility Bills - Get your prepaid ZESA tokens and pay your city council bills from wherever you are - with no need to stand in a queue.
- Tuition Fees - Students can pay their tuition fees online and avoid long queues. These include Midlands State University, University of Zimbabwe, Nurses Council of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe School of Mines and more.
- Insurance - Pay your CIMAS, Nyaradzo and CellMed subscriptions from the comfort of your phone.
- Fuel - Topup your Total Fuel Card online from wherever you are.
- WiFi Hotspot - buy your TelOne WiFi Hotspot vouchers online from wherever you are.
- Donations - donate to your favorite charities on Topup. These include Champions for Life, Bustop TV, Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, ZARDA, Harare SPCA and more.
- Other - buy your Pink Lotto tickets online and stand a chance to win the jackpot.
Paynow also allows for the payment of these services using a WhatsApp chat bot.