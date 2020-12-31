Poptain had a good 2020 with singles Fadza Mutengi whose title was incorporated into everyday slang, and Kokai with former Millitary Touch Movement musician Nutty O.

He also had a collaboration with Delroy titled Uchakusvika Ikoko which made the Nash TV Top 10 Music Videos 2020 list.

Watch the video to his latest song Tetena Amount below:

Poptain- Tetena Amount (Official Music Video)

Despite going quiet after the kicking incident in Chinhoyi which drew the ire of the public on social media, Jah Master had a decent 2020 with the single ‘’Hello Mwari’’. Not only did the single make him a household name, it also left him US$1 000 richer after NashTV awarded him the winner of the Nash National Riddim challenge.

Nash TV had invited artists to try out their skills on the Nash nation riddim and offered US$1000 dollars to the song that got the most views. Watch the ‘’Hello Mwari’’ video below:

Jah Master - Hello Mwari

Nutty O is another Zimdancehall musician who had a good year. His single ‘’Safe’’ carried the right message at a time when most Zimbabweans were worried about their loved ones’ safety given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nutty O also featured on a number of songs by fellow artists such as Gemma Griffith’s ‘’263’’ alongside Asaph, R. Peels’ ‘’Thankful’’, ‘’Tamba Inorira’’ off Takura’s ‘’Star Signs’’ EP, and ‘’Feelings’’ by Ishan.

He also collaborated with Poptain on the hit single ‘’Kokai’’. Watch Nutty O’s ‘’Safe’’ video below:

Whilst many came to know her name after she collaborated with Jah Master on the song ‘’Unonzani’’ Anita Jaxson had already dropped music that had gotten the attention of avid music lovers.

Apart from gracing the ‘’Ndipe Mic’’ sessions, Anita Jaxson released singles ‘’Fire’’ featuring Poptain and ‘’Shelea’’ featuring Ti Gonz.

Watch the video of the song ‘’Shelea’’ featuring Ti Gonz below: