Arguably one of the few established Zimdancehall artists that had a decent 2020. Freeman released the song ''Mufesi Wangu'' as part of the Nash TV National Riddim challenge. The ''Ngaibake'' hitmaker released his first professional mixtape ''Freeman & Friends'' which not only carried a slew of hit songs but featured artists such as [[Mambo Dhuterere]], [[Mai Titi]], [[Shinsoman]], [[Sandra Ndebele]], [[Mbeu]], [[Tamy Moyo]], [[Ti Gonzi]], [[Daruler]], [[Baba Harare]], [[Takura]] who featured him on ''Pafoni'', and Gemma Griffiths.

Apart from gracing the ‘’Ndipe Mic’’ sessions, Anita Jaxson released singles ‘’Fire’’ featuring [[Poptain]] and ‘’Shelea’’ featuring [[Ti Gonzi ]].

Whilst many came to know her name after she collaborated with [[Jah Master]] on the song ‘’Unonzani’’ Anita Jaxson had already dropped music that had gotten the attention of avid music lovers.

He also collaborated with [[Poptain]] on the hit single ''Kokai'' .

Nutty O had a busy year as he also featured on a number of songs by fellow artists such as [[Gemma Griffiths ]] ' ''263'' alongside [[Asaph]], [[R. Peels]]’ ''Thankful'' , ''Tamba Inorira'' off [[Takura]]’s ''Star Signs'' EP, and ''Feelings'' by [[Ishan]].

Nutty O is another [[Zimdancehall]] musician who had a good year. His single ''Safe'' carried the right message at a time when most [[Zimbabwean]]s were worried about their loved ones’ safety given the [[Covid-19]] pandemic.

He also had a collaboration with [[Delroy]] titled ''Uchakusvika Ikoko'' which made the [[Nash TV Top 10 Music Videos 2020]] list.

Poptain had a good 2020 with singles ''Fadza Mutengi'' whose title was incorporated into everyday slang, and ''Kokai'' with former [[ Military Touch Movement]] musician Nutty O.

Despite going quiet after the kicking incident in Chinhoyi which drew the ire of the public on social media, Jah Master had a decent 2020 with the single ‘’Hello Mwari’’. Not only did the single make him a household name, it also left him US$1 000 richer after NashTV awarded him the winner of the Nash National Riddim challenge.

Nash TV had invited artists to try out their skills on the Nash nation riddim and offered US$1000 dollars to the song that got the most views. Watch the ‘’Hello Mwari’’ video below:

