Difference between revisions of "Topodzi foundation"

Topodzi foundation (TF) is a registered non-profit community based organisation,founded by Ruvimbo Topodzi,to fight the problem of child marriages in Zimbabwe.

Thematic Areas

*Human Rights *Advocacy *Justice

Vison

A world without child marriages, where young girls and women can access justice, pursue life, liberty and happiness without a hindrance.

Mission

Decentralizing the legal system, so that it addresses the issue of child marriages and its associated ills. community.

Objective

Our objective is to help the Zimbabwean legal processing system achieve greater reach into less affluent areas by decentralizing the legal system and empowering communities by establishing legal clinics that shall help women and young girls navigate through the legal system to attain just recourse .