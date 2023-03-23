Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:05, 23 March 2023

Tormented Soul is a song written and recorded by Mozambican musician Mathias Xavier. The song is played in Zimbabwe towards Heroes Day commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.

Composition

Mathias Xavier composed the song when Mozambique’s founding president Samora Machel died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.

Rather than verbalising his pain, the song consists of what would best be described as humming and/or groaning noises by the artiste to signify pain that could not be verbalised.[1]

The Song

References

  1. Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle, The Herald, Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021
