Difference between revisions of "Tormented Soul"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
Rather than verbalising his pain, the song consists of what would best be described as humming and/or groaning noises by the artiste to signify pain that could not be verbalised.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mathias-xavier-and-the-tormented-souls-of-the-struggle/ Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle], ''The Herald'', Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021</ref>
Rather than verbalising his pain, the song consists of what would best be described as humming and/or groaning noises by the artiste to signify pain that could not be verbalised.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mathias-xavier-and-the-tormented-souls-of-the-struggle/ Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle], ''The Herald'', Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 09:05, 23 March 2023
Tormented Soul is a song written and recorded by Mozambican musician Mathias Xavier. The song is played in Zimbabwe towards Heroes Day commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.
Composition
Mathias Xavier composed the song when Mozambique’s founding president Samora Machel died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.
Rather than verbalising his pain, the song consists of what would best be described as humming and/or groaning noises by the artiste to signify pain that could not be verbalised.[1]
The Song
References
- ↑ Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle, The Herald, Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021